How big was Mike Trout's 476 home run against White Sox? Ranking among longest dingers of 2023

While he may no longer be considered the best player in the MLB, Mike Trout is still a force at the plate for the Los Angeles Angels. He made sure to silence any doubters by launching a massive 476-foot home run against the Chicago White Sox today.

Mike Trout's mammoth home run came in the first inning of Wednesday's matchup with the White Sox, with starter Lance Lynn being on the receiving end of the long ball. The homer is the 13th of his season and one of the most impressive of the season.

eduardo ﾒ𝟶 @mookieplzhomer IMAGINE THROWING THIS PITCH TO MIKE TROUT LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO IMAGINE THROWING THIS PITCH TO MIKE TROUT LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO https://t.co/rvxeNSsaNP

"IMAGINE THROWING THIS PITCH TO MIKE TROUT LMAOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO" - @mookieplzhomer

At the time of writing this article, many of Wednesday's games have yet to begin, so there is a possibility that someone may hit another monster home run. However, if no one launches a long home run on Wednesday, Trout's 476-foot home run will sit as the fifth longest of the 2023 season.

New York Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton holds the current record for the longest home run this season, launching a devastating 485-foot home run back on April 2nd. This may come as no surprise given Stanton's ability to launch towering home runs throughout his career.

That being said, it may come as a surprise that Seattle Mariners outfielder Jarred Kelenic hit the second-longest home run this season, hitting a bomb that measured out to 482 feet.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Jarred Kelenic's 482-foot HR in the 8th inning was the 2nd-longest dinger by any player this season (Giancarlo Stanton, 485 on April 2).



It's also the longest home run by a Mariner since at least 2006 (available data). Jarred Kelenic's 482-foot HR in the 8th inning was the 2nd-longest dinger by any player this season (Giancarlo Stanton, 485 on April 2).It's also the longest home run by a Mariner since at least 2006 (available data). https://t.co/DbroN8UKj3

"Jarred Kelenic's 482-foot HR in the 8th inning was the 2nd-longest dinger by any player this season (Giancarlo Stanton, 485 on April 2). It's also the longest home run by a Mariner since at least 2006 (available data)." - @ESPNStatsInfo

Brandon Crawford of the San Francisco Giants also hit a 482-foot home run this season, with C.J. Cron hitting the fourth-longest home run of the season as his went 479 feet.

Mike Trout's 476-foot home run was not the longest of his Hall of Fame career

While Mike Trout's home run Wednesday against the Chicago White Sox was impressive, it was not the longest of his career. In fact, Trout's furthest home run came last season when he hit a towering 490-foot moonshot, which turned out to be the 40th of his season.

Sarah Langs @SlangsOnSports Mike Trout capping off the season in Game 162 with a 490-ft home run for No. 40, his longest tracked by Statcast (since 2015)



Because, why not?! Mike Trout capping off the season in Game 162 with a 490-ft home run for No. 40, his longest tracked by Statcast (since 2015)Because, why not?! https://t.co/MnFLqMt2fZ

"Mike Trout capping off the season in Game 162 with a 490-ft home run for No. 40, his longest tracked by Statcast (since 2015) Because, why not?!" - @SlangsOnSports

The Los Angeles Angels slugger continues to prove his critics wrong as he has yet to show signs of slowing down. While the team continues to struggle, Trout has not, continuing to prove why he is the best player of his generation.

