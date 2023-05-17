Giancarlo Stanton Trade Destinations: Top 3 landing spots for injury-prone Yankees outfielder

Giancarlo Stanton's tenure with the New York Yankees has been the epitome of a roller coaster. When healthy, Stanton is arguably the hardest-hitting slugger in the entire league. However, the key takeaway from the previous sentence is "when healthy".

Throughout Stanton's six seasons with the Yankees, the former National League MVP has played 139 games or more only twice. After a promising start to the 2023 season, the Yankees' slugger found himself placed on the IL after only 13 games. While he has continued to progress closer and closer to returning to the lineup, he remains without a clear date to be re-activated.

This has led many Yankees fans to not only grow frustrated with the team but with Giancarlo Stanton's inability to remain in the lineup. While some fans have been calling for the club to trade Stanton, it may be more difficult than many expect as the slugger has a full no-trade clause, so he would need to waive that before any move could occur.

However, if Stanton were to waive his no-trade clause, there should be interest around the league from contenders or teams willing to take a shot on a buy-low star. Here's a closer look at three destinations for Giancarlo Stanton if a trade were to occur.

#1 - The San Diego Padres could take a shot on Giancarlo Stanton

One of the most aggressive teams on the trade market, the San Diego Padres may be willing to take a shot on the oft-injured star. While Stanton's no-trade clause would obviously need to be waived to facilitate the deal, San Diego would not only allow him to remain with a contender but also serve as a primary designated hitter.

While the Padres currently have veterans such as Nelson Cruz and Matt Carpenter, the fact that Stanton is only 33 years old could suggest that he could fill that role for several seasons moving forward.

#2 - The Los Angeles Dodgers are a legitimate option for Stanton

A team with a track record of taking shots on veteran players such as Joey Gallo and J.D. Martinez, the Los Angeles Dodgers might be an intriguing landing spot for Stanton. Similar to the Padres, the Dodgers would keep Stanton in the middle of World Series contention, while also allowing him to join one of the best organizations in baseball.

The Dodgers are expected to be "all-in" on pursuing Shohei Ohtani this offseason, which could make the acquisition of Giancarlo Stanton's contract unappealing. However, if the Dodgers have proven anything, spending money in pursuit of a title has not been an issue.

#3 - The Texas Rangers could use Stanton

Another team that seems determined to win a World Series at any cost, the Texas Rangers could be a potential suitor for the former National League MVP. Currently, the Rangers sit atop the AL West with a 26-16 record, which could motivate the front office to add to their offense.

If he could remain healthy, Stanton could thrive in the loaded Texas lineup which features the likes of Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, and Adolis Garcia. The fact that the team took a shot on Jacob deGrom, who also struggles with his health, could be a sign that they would overlook Stanton's injury track record as well.

