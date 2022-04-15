How has the Boston Red Sox pitching staff fared in week one of MLB 2022?

The Boston Red Sox season is underway. With teams turning over their rotations for the first time this season, it's time to take a look at how pitching staffs around the league have fared thus far.

The Boston Red Sox have had a mediocre first week, going 3-3 in their first six games against the New York Yankees and Detroit Tigers. Their matchups won't get any easier in the next ten games as they play the Minnesota Twins, the Toronto Blue Jays, and the Tampa Bay Rays.

Let's take a look at how the Boston Red Sox pitching staff has fared so far

Starting Rotation

SP Nathan Eovaldi has been steady for Boston

The Red Sox starting rotation has been predictably average thus far. Their ace, Nathan Eovaldi, started the season better than most pitchers. He went five innings, allowing as many hits, in his first start against the hard-hitting Yankees. He allowed three runs, walked a man, and picked up the loss. However, his seven strikeouts balanced the score sheet into a fair Opening Day outing for the 32-year-old.

Opening Day starts can be tough on starting pitchers. Look no further than Blue Jays ace Jose Berrios. Berrios allowed three hits, four runs, two walks and recorded only one out against the now 1-4 Texas Rangers before manager Charlie Montoyo pulled him.

Berrios set a low bar for Opening Day starts, a bar Eovaldi certainly topped. Eovaldi came back stronger against the sneaky-good Detroit Tigers and picked up the win on April 13 at Comerica Park. He pitched another steady five innings, allowing a couple runs and four hits while recording six strikeouts. He may not be a Max Scherzer, but Eovaldi is reliable and, if he's anything like last season, durable.

"FILTHY pitch by Pivetta to strikeout Stanton here in the 6th. Game is still tied. @Jared_Carrabis" - @mac jones fan acct

Boston Red Sox number-two man Nick Pivetta also recorded a respectable first start against the Yankees. He went five and two-thirds innings, allowing four hits and four runs with four strikeouts. Walks could be a problem for Pivetta as he allowed three, but that could also just be due to some winter rustiness he's still tuning up. The Yankees also aren't a team you want to feed too many strikes to, especially in their own park.

Boston Red Sox number-three starter, Tanner Houck, wasn't anything to write home about in his first start against the Yankees. The 26-year-old allowed three runs and three walks over three and one-third innings before Alex Cora yanked him.

Boston's bottom two starters were a little better. Michael Wacha allowed just two hits and one run over four and one-third innings. Ultra-veteran lefty Rich Hill pitched the same length, but allowed five hits and three runs. We at least have to give him credit for playing at 42 years old.

Bullpen

RP Matt Strahm's stats have been as slick as his hair thus far

The Boston Red Sox bullpen has featured some standouts thus far. Closer Hansel Robles has allowed only one hit, two walks, and zero runs over three and one-third total innings. The 31-year-old righty has also posted three strikeouts.

Left-hander Matt Strahm looked good over week one as well. He recorded three strikeouts over two and one-third innings and has not allowed a single hit, walk, or run. That'll change, but for now his stat sheet is as slick as his hair.

Boston Sports Gordo @BOSSportsGordo What a freaking inning from Jake Diekman.



Judge - K

Stanton - You’re gone

Gallo - Smell ya

What a freaking inning from Jake Diekman.Judge - KStanton - You’re goneGallo - Smell ya https://t.co/cniqX5jquG

"What a freaking inning from Jake Diekman. Judge - K Stanton - You’re gone Gallo - Smell ya" - @Boston Sports Gordo

35-year-old reliever Jake Diekman has been firing on all cylinders for the Boston Red Sox so far. The veteran lefty has five strikeouts over two innings and has looked as formidable as his stats. Left-handed batters haven't stood a chance against him thus far as Deikman's wide delivery allows him to cut in on their hands and still hit the strike zone.

