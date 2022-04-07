How to guess pitches in the new MLB The Show game

MLB The Show offers a feature called Guess Pitch. Guess Pitch makes it easier or harder to get hits, especially against the MLB's toughest pitchers.

I will not go through all the details of Guess Pitch, but here are the basics you need to know.

What is Guess Pitch?

Guess Pitch allows you to guess the type of pitch the pitcher will throw as well as the location. It is an optional feature, so don't feel pressured to use it. If do you guess the pitch and location correctly, though, you will have a higher chance of getting a hit.

How do I Use Guess Pitch?

First, you need to see what pitches are in the pitcher's repertoire. You can do so by holding R2 / RT during the wind-up. When you hold R2 / RT, you will see all of the pitcher's pitches and you have the option to pick one with a corresponding button.

After you guess the type of pitch, you have to guess the zone. Hold R2 / RB and use the Left Stick to pick one of the six zones.

There is a little more nuance to Guess Pitch. There are four different Guess Pitch modes and they each have different risks and rewards.

You could use Quadrant mode. Quadrant mode lets you choose one of the four quadrants for the location. There are default bonuses and penalties in this mode.

You could also try your hand in No Feedback mode. No Feedback mode is a more difficult version of Quadrant mode. You pick a quadrant, but there is no indication of whether you are right or wrong. There are higher bonuses and lower penalties in this mode.

The third mode is Classic mode. In Classic mode, you will see the exact pitch location if you have the right guess. Bonuses and penalties are very high in this mode.

The final mode is PCI mode. PCI mode lets you move your pitch coverage indicator, even if you correctly guess a pitch.

How do I Turn off Guess Pitch?

If you want to turn Guess Pitch on or off, all you have to do is go to settings, select Batting & Baserunning, and press R2 / RT to switch to Advanced Settings. When you are in Advanced Settings, you can change your Guess Pitch mode or turn it off.

