How do Fernando Tatis Jr.'s MLB stats compare with his father's?

It's been a rollercoaster MLB career for Fernando Tatis Jr. From being the future face of baseball to becoming a polarizing figure for fans and teammates alike, Tatis has seen his public perception change drastically over the past season.

As quickly as Fernando Tatis Jr. became a household name, he tarnished his own reputation and image. He tested positive for Clostebol, a performance-enhancing substance in violation of Major League Baseball's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program. The failed drug test resulted in an 80-game suspension, as well as ruined his reputation league-wide.

However polarizing and disappointing he is for his off-field antics, his talent on the field is undeniable. Throughout three seasons in the MLB, Tatis Jr. has hit 81 home runs with 195 RBIs and 52 stolen bases in 273 games. He also has a career .292 batting average with a .965 OPS.

While he may be the best baseball player in his family, his father was not a bad player himself. Fernando Tatis spent 11 years in the MLB, playing 949 games with the Texas Rangers, St. Louis Cardinals, Montreal Expos, Baltimore Orioles, and New York Mets.

Over the course of his 11-year career, Tatis hit 113 home runs with 448 RBIs and 50 stolen bases. He finished his career with a .265 batting average, a .785 OPS, and a 6.3 WAR.

While his son has already been named to the All-Star team, Tatis was never selected. However, he does hold the MLB record as the only player in history to have 8 RBIs in one inning, as well as the only player in history to hit two grand slams in one inning.

A look at Fernando Tatis Jr.'s accomplishments in the MLB

In his three seasons in the MLB, Tatis Jr. has won two Silver Slugger Awards, with one All-Star selection and two top-five MVP award finishes. Before his PED suspension, the shortstop was in-line with the likes of Juan Soto, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., and Shohei Ohtani as the future of baseball.

His reputation has now been tainted following a failed drug test. While is slated to return to the San Diego Padres on April 20, 2023, at the start of a four-game series in Arizona. While he will forever be marked as a PED user, he is still only a 24-year-old with plenty of time left in his career to attempt to atone for his mistakes.

