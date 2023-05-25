How to hit better in MLB The Show 23? Tips and tricks to improve your batting

MLB The Show 23 is one of the most in-depth and detailed baseball video game experiences one can have, but it is not without its frustrations. While incredibly rewarding, at times even the simple things can seem impossible. Much like real-life MLB players, sometimes gamers can be hot or ice-cold without reasoning.

However, gamers can make some strategies and adjustments to increase their consistency level while batting or pitching. From patience to finding a batting stance that suits the gamer better, a slight change can be the difference between a win and a loss when it comes to MLB The Show 23.

Brock @BBennett1992 The gameplay for MLB 23 The Show is incredible but getting my timing down sucks batting so far lol #MLBTheShow The gameplay for MLB 23 The Show is incredible but getting my timing down sucks batting so far lol #MLBTheShow

Being patient in MLB The Show can be the difference between a hit and a strikeout

One of the most difficult parts about batting in the video game series is simply not swinging at every pitch. While more experienced gamers have developed an ability to recognize a ball when it is released from the pitcher's hand, many new gamers swing wildly at nearly every pitch.

For players to go from Joey Gallo to Freddie Freeman at the plate, sitting back and taking a few pitches will not only allow one to see the variety of throws that the pitcher has but also increase the pitch count or work a favorable count. Much like in the real MLB, if a batter can work a 3-1 count, the odds of receiving a fastball.

Fatan @DSG_UGZ First taste of a HR in MLB the show 23. Still suck at batting though First taste of a HR in MLB the show 23. Still suck at batting though 😭😭😭😭 https://t.co/Brh4vpRSEF

As the saying goes "patience is a virtue" and this has never been more true than when batting in The Show 23.

Finding the right batting stance is key

One issue I have while playing the game is I simply cannot bat with certain players, no matter how high their overall is. Finding the right player with a batting stance that matches one's timing and skill could be a useful technique to increase one's batting abilities.

Personally, I am much better with Kyle Schwarber and Miguel Cabrera than I am with Wander Franco or Byron Buxton. The Show 23 is all about feel and comfortability, and finding the right players for you can help make a better gaming experience.

justin @SEVYPLSWIN kyle schwarber’s swing in mlb the show is butter my goodness kyle schwarber’s swing in mlb the show is butter my goodness

Controller configuration and batting controls could be worth experimenting with

One simple adjustment gamers can make to improve their batting abilities is by playing around with their personal settings. MLB The Show 23 offers the ability to change the game's hitting interface and input type between the use of the analog or buttons to swing.

If one is beginning to look more and more like Baltimore Orioles legend Chris Davis, it may be time to experiment with their settings and controller configuration.

