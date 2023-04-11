How long will Adam Duvall be out for? Expert shares extent of injury and return timeline

Boston Red Sox center fielder Adam Duvall suffered a distal radius fracture in his left wrist during a game against the Tampa Bay Rays, meaning he'll be out of play for several weeks.

Expert’s take on Adam Duvall’s injury

According to sports medicine expert Jesse Morse, if the fracture is non-displaced, Duvall won't need surgery, but he'll have to wear a cast. If the fracture is displaced, Duvall will need surgery to insert a plate, but it is reproducible and has excellent outcomes in most cases. Morse estimates that Duvall will need a minimum of eight weeks to recover from his injury.

Jesse Morse, MD, MBA @DrJesseMorse



- left distal radius fracture

- if displaced -> surgery

- if non-displaced -> no surgery, cast

- surgery is always a plate. Pretty reproducible with excellent outcomes in majority of cases

- 8 weeks minimum to return



Unfortunately, Duvall is familiar with wrist injuries, as he previously had a season-ending surgery on the same wrist in 2021 for a tendon sheath injury. Morse doesn't believe that Duvall's previous wrist injury increases his risk of a fracture or a longer recovery time.

Adam Duvall suffered a season-ending wrist injury in 2021

Adam Duvall's absence is a significant blow to the Red Sox, as he has been their hottest hitter, with a batting line of .455/.514/1.030 and four home runs in 37 plate appearances. The team will use a mix-and-match approach to fill the gap in center field, with players like Rob Refsnyder, Raimel Tapia, Kiké Hernández, Yu Chang, and Bobby Dalbec expected to take turns.

The injury could also impact Adam Duvall's chances of earning a multi-year deal next winter, as he signed a one-year, $7 million contract with up to $3 million worth of incentives based on plate appearances. Duvall's broken wrist all but assures that he won't reach the top end of that bonus structure, but depending on how quickly he's able to return, he could still have a chance to reach the first couple milestones.

Duvall’s injury sure comes as a hit for the Red Sox, who intend to compete in one of MLB’s toughest divisions with a veteran-filled lineup and an already inefficient rotation.

