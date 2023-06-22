How long will Alex Verdugo stay on Bereavement List? Red Sox slugger to miss time for loss of family member

Earlier on Thursday, the Boston Red Sox placed Alex Verdugo on the MLB bereavement list.

The outfielder is set to be away from the team for at least three days, as per the rules of players being placed on the bereavement list. However, the Red Sox confirmed that Verdugo is expected to rejoin the team on Tuesday when they begin their series against the Miami Marlins.

Alex Verdugo will miss the White Sox series and rejoin the Red Sox at Fenway Park for the Marlins series.

This means that the left-handed batter will not be a part of the team for its three-game series against the Chicago White Sox.

The MLB bereavement list is considered a roster move that permits certain players to take a temporary leave from their team if someone in their family passes away or is seriously ill.

The player who is placed on the bereavement list does not count as a member of the team's active 26-man roster for that period of time. Generally, the franchise picks up a player from the minor league as a potential replacement.

Nonetheless, players on the bereavement list accrue service time and are also paid despite not featuring for their team.

Reports suggest Boston will replace Verdugo with Brandon Walter until the 27-year-old returns to the fray.

Alex Verdugo's MLB stats in the 2023 season

Boston Red Sox star Alex Verdugo

Alex Verdugo is enjoying another stellar season with the Boston Red Sox in 2023. The outfielder has racked up 86 hits, 31 RBIs and five home runs in 284 at-bats with a .303 batting average.

Despite Verdugo's impressive displays for the Red Sox, Boston is in fifth place on the AL East table with a 39-36 record. While the team is still in contention for a playoff spot, it'll need to turn its fortunes around in the second half of the campaign.

Verdugo was on a 12-game hitting streak before being put on the MLB bereavement list on Thursday. His absence for the next few games will only make Boston's quest more challenging.

