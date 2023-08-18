How did Maikel Garcia get injured? Royals rookie phenom forced to leave game vs Cubs early

The Kansas City Royals have enjoyed a difficult season so far, and now it appears that they may need to continue without rookie sensation Maikel Garcia. The 23-year-old exited Friday's game early after it appeared that recent upper-body discomfort has crept up again.

Maikel Garcia exited the Kansas City Royals game against the Chicago Cubs in the bottom of the 4th inning. Veteran Matt Duffy came into the game to replace the future star, who missed time earlier this week with the same undisclosed upper-body injury.

"Maikel Garcia left the game early again, Matt Duffy in at 3rd. Whatever was bothering him last weekend must've popped up. Not great, probably needs more than 1 day off." - @jtpenfield

The infielder from La Sabana, Venezuela, was lifted from last Friday's matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals. He was again replaced by Matt Duffy. The team has not announced descriptive details about what exact injury Garcia sustained, listing it simply as upper-body discomfort.

Garcia joined the Kansas City Royals as an international free agent back in 2016. The talented infielder finally made his MLB debut in 2022, after spending several seasons across various minor league levels.

So far this season, the talented Venezuelan has showcased his speed and batting abilities for the Royals. Through 88 games, Garcia has produced a.285 batting average while also adding 18 stolen bases in the process. While power is not his game, he has added four home runs, while also adding 40 RBIs for the lowly Kansas City squad.

"OAA isn't everything, but if Maikel Garcia keeps this up, he has a legitimate shot at winning a Gold Glove at a position he'd never played before prior to this season." - @jtpenfield

Maikel Garcia could become a key part of the Kansas City Royals' future

While the Kansas City Royals have had a difficult 2023 campaign, it has allowed the team to see what they have in several prospects. The team's 39-84 record has them only ahead of the Oakland Athletics when it comes to the standings, however, the team has to feel good about the development of their young stars.

"Bobby Witt Jr. is six home runs shy of the first 30/30 season in Royals history. Only four other Royals have ever even gone 20/20. The last before Witt Jr. was Jeff Francouer in 2011" - @TalkinBaseball_

The most notable building block for the Royals is Bobby Witt Jr., who has put the league on notice with his power and speed combination. Maikel Garcia, M.J. Melendez, and Michael Massey have also been given the opportunity to earn important roles in the future of the club.