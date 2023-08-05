Bobby Witt Jr. Contract: Breaking down Royals shortstop's salary details in 2023

Bobby Witt Jr., the sensational shortstop for the Kansas City Royals, has been making headlines for his exceptional on-field performance.

Witt Jr. signed a one-year contract worth $745,750 with the Royals for the 2023 season. However, the true worth of his contributions goes far beyond the numbers on his paycheck.

Witt Jr.'s performance in the 2023 regular season has been nothing short of remarkable. In 444 at-bats, he has notched an impressive 120 hits, including 20 home runs, showcasing his power and accuracy at the plate.

Moreover, he has displayed versatility on the basepaths with 32 stolen bases, illustrating his speed and agility as he contributes to the Royals' tactical gameplay.

The young shortstop's batting average stands at a solid .270, indicating his consistent ability to connect with the ball. His OBP of .308 further reflects his capability to get on base consistently, and his OPS of .788 underscores his well-rounded offensive prowess.

Bobby Witt Jr.’s impressive historic feat

However, it's not just Witt Jr.'s contract and stats that have caught the attention of baseball enthusiasts; it's his remarkable feat achieved in the season. On a memorable day for both Witt Jr. and the Royals, he secured his place in history by becoming the first player in 36 years to accomplish a rare feat.

Bobby Witt Jr. recently became the first player in 36 years to join the 15-30 club two years in a row.

During a game against the New York Mets, Witt Jr. stole his 30th base of the season, solidifying his membership in the elite 15-30 club, reserved for players who achieve at least 15 home runs and 30 stolen bases in a single season.

What's even more astonishing is that Witt Jr. has now achieved this feat for two consecutive years, a distinction only shared by legends like Barry Bonds and Sam Jethroe.

With his impressive performance on the field and his ability to rewrite record books, Bobby Witt Jr. continues to capture the hearts of Royals fans and baseball enthusiasts alike.

As the season progresses, all eyes will undoubtedly remain on this young star, eagerly anticipating his next extraordinary move.

