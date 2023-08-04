San Diego Padres pitchers Cole Hamels and Craig Stammen have both been placed on the voluntary retired list.

Hamels and Stammen are both 39 years old and enjoyed lengthy and accomplished careers in the majors. The two were hoping to make comebacks with a talented Padres team but neither played an MLB game this season.

The San Diego Padres signed Hamels and Stammen to minor league deals prior to the 2023 seasons to bolster their talented pitching staff. The two players seem ready to terminate their deals and call it quits after failing to get promoted to the big leagues.

MLB fans took to Twitter to react to the news after it was announced on the Padres social media accounts.

Stammen suffered a right shoulder injury earlier in the year that all but ended his professional career. The news of his retirement was expected.

The Padres season has not turned out as they may have hoped. They are currently fourth in the National League West with a 54-55 record. The Friars trail the Los Angeles Dodgers by nine game and are four games out of the last wild card spot.

Cole Hamels signed a minor league deal with the San Diego Padres prior to 2023 season

Cole Hamels pitches against the Oakland Athletics in the top of the fifth inning in Arlington

Hamel's return to the San Diego Padres was seen as a positive move by the fan base. He said earlier in the year that he "wanted to play in my hometown" and win a World Series with the club.

During his heyday, Hamels was considered one of the league's most dangerous pitchers. The powerful lefty played 15 seasons in the majors, representing the Philadelphia Phillies, Texas Rangers, Chicago Cubs and Atlanta Braves.

He finished with a 163-122 record and a lifetime 3.43 ERA. In 2,698 innings, he recorded an incredible 2,560 strikeouts. He ranks 33rd in the all-time MLB strikeouts list.

Hamels was a four-time All-Star between 2007-2016. The 39-year-old no-hit the Chicago Cubs in 2015 and pitched an immaculate inning in 2014.

He will be remembered fondly by the Phillies fans for his contributions during their memorable 2008 championship run. Hamels was named the NLCS MVP and the World Series MVP that year.