Max Muncy Injury Update: Health status and expected recovery period for Dodgers slugger

The Los Angeles Dodgers have received some positive news when it comes to Max Muncy's injured wrist. After being struck in the left wrist with a pitch during last night's victory over the Oakland Athletics, the two-time All-Star underwent a series of X-rays to determine the severity of the injury.

Luckily for both Max Muncy and the Los Angeles Dodgers, the results of X-rays came out negative. Currently, Muncy is listed as day-to-day, and depending on how much pain he is in, it appears that he will avoid a stint on the IL.

Following the results of the X-rays, Muncy was diagnosed with a left wrist contusion, and will likely be out of the lineup on Friday night when the Dodgers open their series against the San Diego Padres.

It's been an up-and-down season for Muncy, who opened the year as one of the top offensive players in the MLB. However, a prolonged cold streak tanked his batting average throughout the summer.

The Los Angeles Dodgers' veteran currently owns a dismal .193 batting average with 27 home runs and 70 RBIs through 90 games. The club will need him to remain in the lineup if they hope to secure the National League West yet again, with the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants vying for the crown.

The Los Angeles Dodgers have had several injuries to players aside from Max Muncy

The Dodgers remain one of the strongest teams in baseball, however, they have been ravaged by a series of injuries this year. If Muncy is able to avoid a trip to the IL, it would be a massive win for a club that has been stricken with injuries to several key players throughout the season.

Currently, the Dodgers are without several of their starting pitchers, while also being without veteran slugger J.D. Martinez for the past few games. They also lost projected starting infielder Gavin Lux for the entire series after suffering a torn ACL during spring training.

Currently, the Dodgers are without key starters Clayton Kershaw, Walker Buehler, and Dustin May. However, according to manager Dave Roberts, Kershaw is on-track to return to the team next week.