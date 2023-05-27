How many pitchers have 400 or more saves? Historic achievement examined after Craig Kimbrel hits landmark

On May 25, Philadelphia Phillies closer Craig Kimbrel got Ronald Acuna Jr. to ground out to end the game secure his team's 6-4 victory. The save was the 400th of Kimbrel's 14-year career.

Following Craig Kimbrel's save, the 34-year old put himself within one save of tying Boston Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen, who is regarded as one of the best modern closers around.

How fitting for Craig Kimbrel to record his 400th career save while playing in Atlanta!

A long time Atlanta Braves closer, Jansen has 401 career saves. Twice in his career has the Curacaoan led the MLB in the category.

Ahead of Jansen, with 422 career saves is Billy Wagner. Wagner began his career pitching for the Houston Astros. A natural born right hander who trained himself to throw as a lefite, Wagner's 11.9 strikeouts per 9 innings remains the highest of any pitcher to pitch more than 800 innings.

Fifth on the list is former New York Mets closer John Franco. A native of Brooklyn, Franco pitched in 1,119 games, setting an NL record. In addition to being fifth on the all-time saves chart, he has more saves than any left handed pitcher.

"#OTD in 1989, we acquired John Franco. We think it worked out pretty well." - New York Mets

Third on the list is Francisco Rodriguez with 437 saves. As the closer for the LA Angels, Rodriguez led the MLB in saves for three of the four seasons from 2005 to 2008. In 2008, he set the single-season save record with 62, a record that he still holds.

Topping off the list at number two and three are Trevor Hoffman and Lee Smith respectively. Hoffman posted 30 saves for 14 straight seasons, while Smith set the NL record for saves in 1991, and remains the all-time franchise save leader for both the Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals.

The player with the most saves in MLB history is none other than former New York Yankees closer Mariano Rivera. The last player to wear Jackie Robinson's number 42 before it was retired in 1997, Rivera posted at least 25 saves in 15 straight seasons, and was instrumental in the Yankees' World Series tear in the late 1990s. Rivera's name is at the top of the all-time saves list with 652.

Gershon Rabinowitz @GershOnline Mariano Rivera made his major league debut on this day in 1995 Mariano Rivera made his major league debut on this day in 1995 https://t.co/82qrwlc9DT

"Mariano Rivera made his major league debut on this day in 1995" - Gershon Rabinowitz

Craig Kimbrel reminds fans of the important role of the closer

Craig Kimbrel's 400th save puts him in some pretty elite company. For a pitcher who has had a hard time finding a permanent home over the past number of seasons, Craig Kimbrel has shown that he still has the touch. How high on the all-time saves list he will climb is something that remains to be seen.

