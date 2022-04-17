How many pitchers have accomplished a perfect game in MLB history?

In the 150-year history of the MLB, with over 218,400 games played, there have only ever been 23 perfect games. A perfect game is defined as one pitcher completing nine-innings with no opposing batter getting on base through any means. A perfect game is one of the rarest occurrences in sports, and has never been accomplished more than once by the same pitcher.

The first-ever perfect game was pitched by Lee Richmond of the defunct Worcester Worcesters on June 12, 1880. The second perfect game would come a mere five days later courtesy of John Montgomery Ward. But there would not be another until the turn of the century in 1904. The man himself, Cy Young, would complete the first perfect game in the MLB World Series era. Over the next 120 years, it would only happen another other 20 times, somehow involving the Chicago White Sox on four occasions.

The most recent perfect game came courtesy of Felix Hernandez of the Seattle Mariners in 2012. The clip can be seen below, posted by PointsBet Sportsbook on Twitter.

Happy birthday to the king, Felix Hernandez Happy birthday to the king, Felix Hernandez👑 https://t.co/upcLx5dgfA

A perfect game is a near impossible feat in the MLB

After Clayton Kershaw was pulled from the game seven innings into a perfect game, the internet was outraged at this missed opportunity for history. It has been 10 years since the 2012 season which contained a ridiculous three perfect games. The MLB world is hungry for another.

While Clayton Kershaw didn't join the exclusive group of perfect game pitchers like Dallas Braden, Randy Johnson and Roy Halladay, he was okay with the decision. Perhaps this list of perfect games is more important to the fans than it is to the pitchers, so who among us can judge the decsion?

Aram Leighton on Twitter contextualized just how difficult it is to throw a perfect game, and why fans are so desperate to see another.

Aram Leighton @AramLeighton8 .0001% of MLB games have resulted in a perfect game. Fans missed out on the opportunity to see a 1/10,000 moment today from a future hall of famer .0001% of MLB games have resulted in a perfect game. Fans missed out on the opportunity to see a 1/10,000 moment today from a future hall of famer

The perfect game is the ultimate dream of an MLB pitcher. But with only 23 pitchers accomplishing the feat in over 150 years, it is impossible to predict if another one will come anytime soon.

