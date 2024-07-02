How many rounds are in the MLB Draft? Taking a closer look at the process behind the lottery system

In just under two weeks, front offices will be welcoming a new batch of players in the 2024 MLB Draft. The draft is set to take place during the All-Star break, with the opening rounds starting on July 14. There is a ton of talent scattered throughout this draft class, from the high school players to the college prospects. It is shaping up to be an exciting one.

This year, like in years past, the draft will have 20 rounds. It has been reduced by half, as it used to be 40 rounds up until the 2020 season. It will continue to be 20 rounds until at least 2026, as per the collective bargaining agreement.

What names to look out for during the 2024 MLB Draft

MLB Draft Prospect - Charlie Condon (Image via Online Athens)

There is no denying there are some potential franchise-changing players in this year's MLB Draft. One of the players who has been high on nearly everybody's mock drafts has been Charlie Condon.

Condon played his college baseball at the University of Georgia and was stellar. He took home the Golden Spikes Award, Dick Howser Trophy, and was named SEC Player of the Year this season. Many see the Cleveland Guardians taking him with the first pick.

Another player to watch out for during the opening round of this year's draft is Chase Burns. He is widely depicted as the best arm in this year's draft class after a great season with Wake Forest.

Burns has a high ceiling and could work as a team's future ace. His high-velocity fastball could definitely play up in the big leagues.

In early mock drafts, Burns has largely been tied to the Colorado Rockies. The club has leaned heavily towards pitching as of late, and experts do not see that changing this year.

