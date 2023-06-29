How many teams did Jim Thome play for? Exploring former MLB power hitter's illustrious career

James Thome, a former MLB corner infielder and designated hitter, played in the league for 22 seasons from 1991 to 2012 for Cleveland Indians, Philadelphia Phillies, Chicago White Sox, Los Angeles Dodgers, Minnesota Twins, Cleveland and Baltimore Orioles.

. Thome was a powerful power hitter who finished his career with 612 home runs (ninth all-time), 2,328 hits, 1,699 runs batted in (RBI), and a batting average of .276.

He played on five All-Star teams and took home the 1996 Silver Slugger Award.

Thome participated in the 1990s and early 2000s for six different teams. Power-hitting was Thome's forte throughout his career. He hit at least 30 home runs in 12 separate seasons, with six of those seasons seeing him surpass 40.

Thome was renowned for his constant optimism and "gregarious" demeanor. He was recognized for his community service with two Marvin Miller Man of the Year Awards, a Lou Gehrig Memorial Award, and a Roberto Clemente Award throughout his playing career. In his first year of eligibility, Thome was elected into the National Baseball Hall of Fame in 2018.

Thome, a free agent, signed a six-year, $85 million contract with the Philadelphia Phillies on December 6, 2002 because he believed they stood a better chance of winning the World Series than the Cleveland Indians. Thome's pay increased to $11 million per year with the Phillies from $8 million per year. During his debut season with the Indians, Thome blasted a record-breaking 334 home runs.

Jim Thome's Post-Playing career

Thome began working with the White Sox on July 2, 2013, in the position of special assistant to the general manager. He formally retired from the team on August 2, 2014, by signing a one-day deal with the Cleveland Indians.Besides his job with the White Sox, Thome also works as an analyst for MLB Network at the moment.

Thome was inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum on January 24, 2018. He received his official induction on July 29, 2018.

Since the mascot's introduction in 1947, he was the only individual to be admitted as an Indian without having Chief Wahoo appear on his plaque. On August 18, 2018, the Indians retired Thome's number 25. Thome was named the Major League Baseball Players Alumni Association's next president on February 23, 2022, taking over for Brooks Robinson.

