How many World Series did Babe Ruth play in? | MLB Leaders

Babe Ruth has his name enshrined in the history books as one of the best players ever in the game. Paramount to his success was his ability to change games in his team's favor and win lots of games.

When people think about the New York Yankees in the 1920s and 1930s, it's impossible not to conceive of Ruth's name. His fielding and hitting ability placed him second to none in his time.

"Lou Gehrig and Babe Ruth, 1927" - @ Baseball in Pics

The New York Yankees were winning so much in the era of Ruth that it is sometimes easy to forget how many World Series games he played in. Today, we will be discussing exactly that.

Babe Ruth was born in 1895, and began playing for the Boston Red Sox in 1914 at the age of 19. In 1915, he made his World Series debut against the Philadelphia Athletics, appearing in only one game in the series.

The following season, Ruth appeared in his second World Series for the Red Sox, this time against the Brooklyn Robins. Once again, he only took the field in one game, but registered an RBI, helping his team win the World Series title.

Following another World Series win in Boston in 1918, he made the move to the New York Yankees, and his career really began to take off.

The New York Yankees met up with their arch-enemy, the New York Giants, in the World Series for three consecutive years between 1921 and 1923. Ruth hit his first World Series home run in the 1921 World Series, though the Yankees would eventually lose in 6 games.

A similar fate befell the team in 1922, as they once again lost to the Giants. However, in 1923, MVP Babe Ruth led the way with a home run and three RBIs to win the 1923 World Series for the Yankees.

"Babe Ruth at the 1934 World Series - Sportsman's Park in St Louis. #STLCards" - @ Augie Nash

Ruth would go on to win three more World Series' for the Yankees in 1927, 1928 and 1932. In all, he appeared in 10 World Series over his career, and garnered 7 rings of his own.

Babe Ruth was a real game changer

There is no doubt that Ruth was the Aaron Judge of his time. He consistently had among the best stats every season. When Judge takes the captaincy of the Yankees next season, he will no doubt keep Ruth's legacy in mind.

Poll : 0 votes