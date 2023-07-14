How many World Series have been won by an American League team? Full list, explored

In baseball, the World Series is a postseason championship series between the winners of the two main North American professional leagues: the American League (AL) and the National League (NL), which together make up Major League Baseball.

As of 2022, 118 World Series games have been played, with the American League winning 67 and the National League winning 51.

The New York Yankees of the American League have participated in 40 World Series and have won 27 of them, giving them the distinction of having participated in and won the most championship games of any club in the major North American professional sports leagues.

The complete list of American League teams who have triumphed in the World Series

Boston Red Sox - 1903, 1912, 1915, 1916, 1918, 2004, 2007, 2013, 2018

New York Yankees - 1923, 1927, 1928, 1932, 1936, 1937, 1938, 1939, 1941, 1943, 1947, 1949, 1950, 1951, 1952, 1953, 1956, 1958, 1961, 1962, 1977, 1978, 1996, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2009

Philadelphia Athletics - 1910, 1911, 1913, 1929, 1930

Cleveland Guardians (formerly Cleveland Indians) - 1920, 1948

Chicago White Sox - 1906, 1917, 2005

Detroit Tigers - 1935, 1945, 1968, 1984

Kansas City Royals - 1985

Baltimore Orioles - 1966, 1970, 1983

Minnesota Twins (formerly Washington Senators) - 1924, 1987, 1991

Toronto Blue Jays - 1992, 1993

Los Angeles Angels - 2002

Oakland Athletics - 1972, 1973, 1974, 1989

Tampa Bay Rays - None

Texas Rangers - None

Seattle Mariners - None

Houston Astros - 2017

In the 118th World Series, which was a best-of-seven postseason, the American League (AL) champions Houston Astros and the National League (NL) champions Philadelphia Phillies squared off in 2022.

The Astros won their second championship by defeating the Phillies in six games.

