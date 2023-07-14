How many World Series have been won by an American League team? Full list, explored

In baseball, the World Series is a postseason championship series between the winners of the two main North American professional leagues: the American League (AL) and the National League (NL), which together make up Major League Baseball.
As of 2022, 118 World Series games have been played, with the American League winning 67 and the National League winning 51.
The New York Yankees of the American League have participated in 40 World Series and have won 27 of them, giving them the distinction of having participated in and won the most championship games of any club in the major North American professional sports leagues.
The New York Yankees are American League East champions! - Talkinyanks
Aaron Judge is the A.L. winner of the 2022 Hank Aaron Award, recognizing the most outstanding offensive performer in each league! Congratulations, - Yankees
The complete list of American League teams who have triumphed in the World Series
Boston Red Sox - 1903, 1912, 1915, 1916, 1918, 2004, 2007, 2013, 2018
New York Yankees - 1923, 1927, 1928, 1932, 1936, 1937, 1938, 1939, 1941, 1943, 1947, 1949, 1950, 1951, 1952, 1953, 1956, 1958, 1961, 1962, 1977, 1978, 1996, 1998, 1999, 2000, 2009
Philadelphia Athletics - 1910, 1911, 1913, 1929, 1930
Cleveland Guardians (formerly Cleveland Indians) - 1920, 1948
Chicago White Sox - 1906, 1917, 2005
Detroit Tigers - 1935, 1945, 1968, 1984
Kansas City Royals - 1985
Baltimore Orioles - 1966, 1970, 1983
Minnesota Twins (formerly Washington Senators) - 1924, 1987, 1991
Toronto Blue Jays - 1992, 1993
Los Angeles Angels - 2002
Oakland Athletics - 1972, 1973, 1974, 1989
Tampa Bay Rays - None
Texas Rangers - None
Seattle Mariners - None
Houston Astros - 2017
In the 118th World Series, which was a best-of-seven postseason, the American League (AL) champions Houston Astros and the National League (NL) champions Philadelphia Phillies squared off in 2022.
THE HOUSTON ASTROS WIN THE 2022 WORLD SERIES - espn
The Astros won their second championship by defeating the Phillies in six games.
Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault