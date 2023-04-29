How much does MLB on Apple TV cost? Subscription prices and package details

A 2022 deal between Apple TV and Major League Baseball set the terms for a multi-year deal that would see a movement of upwards of $85 million in revenue.

With such significance of revenue now involved, fans had big expectations for Apple's streaming platform. Luckily, nobody seemed too disappointed at the end of the season.

For just $6.99 per month, fans are able to access "Friday Night Baseball," to which Apple TV has exclusive rights. The segment treats fans to a doubleheader of MLB action every Friday night, with pre- and post-game coverage also available, free from any blackout restrictions.

Cam Belden 🐺 @BeldenCameron Shoutout @MLB for sending me two for the price of one. Deserving for making us watch the games on Apple tv Shoutout @MLB for sending me two for the price of one. Deserving for making us watch the games on Apple tv https://t.co/NRc0xcCgn8

The 2023 began on April 7 with the Chicago Cubs taking on the Texas Rangers. Commentators Wayne Randazzo and Alex Faust have committed to calling at least the first half of the season. The "Friday Night Baseball" schedule for the rest of the season is set to be announced on June 30.

In addition to live action, Apple TV also treats fans in the USA and Canada to a littany of other MLB-related content. Playback, fast-forward and saving actions in-game are also available to viewers through a subscription.

For fans who sign up before the deadline date in June, the service offers a free seven-day trial to get to know the platform better. Although there is a subscription fee after that date, this remains a great opportunity for fans to catch MLB action without having to pay.

In addition to baseball programming, fans also get access to hundreds of movies, dramas and TV series that are available through the platform. The streaming service is therefore popular with those who do not even watch baseball, but still praise the system's infrastructure when it comes to streaming.

"Last time the @Cardinals played the @Dodgers on Friday Night Baseball, we witnessed history. What’s in store tonight? Watch at 10:10 PM ET on Apple TV+." - MLB

Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV enters another proud season

With so many in-game options, Apple's streaming service is among the best when it comes to offering viewers the best experience.

With YouTube TV and the league unlikely to sort out a deal this season, it is looking like other streaming services could be set to gain a lot of traction this year.

