How to play the newest baseball fantasy game MLB Sorare and collect official NFT cards

The company Sorare launched its MLB fantasy game yesterday afternoon. It is free to play. Players will be able to trade, buy cards, earn points, and set lineups to compete against players around the world.

Here, we'll explain how the game works.

How to play MLB Sorare

The Sorare Fantasy baseball game is finally here. Many may not be familiar with how the game works. Here is an overview of several key aspects of the fantasy game.

#4. Lineup Cards

There are lineups that you can set up once you are registered for the game. Lineups consist of seven player cards that you can use to compete against other players. The lineup includes one starting pitcher, one relief pitcher, one first or third baseman, one shortstop or second baseman, one outfielder, an extra hitter, and a flex slot.

You can only use one player card in a lineup, even if you have more than one card in a particular player.

#3. How to get points

Scoring is determined on the performance of the players from day-to-day. Below is how scoring works for hitting and pitching.

Pitching Hitting Inning Pitched: 3 Points Run: 3 Points Hold: 5 Points RBI: 3 Points Strikeout: 2 points Single: 2 Points Save: 10 Points Double: 5 Points Win: 5 Points Triple: 8 Points Hit Allowed: -0.5 Points Home Run: 10 Points Earned Run: -2 Points Walk: 2 Points Walk: -1 Points Strikeout: -1 Points Hit By Pitch: -1 Points Stolen Base: 5 Points Hit By Pitch: 2 Points

#2. Buy, sell, and trade cards

In the Sorare game, players can collect different types of cards. To start the game, players will be able to collect common cards, which they will receive for free once they are registered for the game.

Then, there are the rest of the cards that one can purchase. These include Limited, Rare, Super Rare, and Unique. Each of these cards have a different value based on the number of cards available per season.

Limited Cards cards, for example, have 5,000 cards available per season. Rare Cards have 1,000 per season, and Super Rare only have 100 available per season. Sorare also offers Unique Cards where only one card is available for purchase.

The first two Unique Cards will feature Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera.

#1. Tournaments

There are different competitions, depending on the cards each player has in their lineup. Tournaments will be in Limited, Rare, Super Rare, or Unique. There will be two games a week.

The first game runs from Monday through Thursday, and the second game runs Friday through Sunday each week.

The game will certainly provide a unique experience for fantasy baseball going forward. For further details on Sorare's Rare NFTs visit: Sorare: Own Your Game

