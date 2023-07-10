How to watch 2023 Home Run Derby? TV schedule, Live Stream Details and more for showpiece MLB All-Star event

The 2023 MLB Home Run Derby takes place Monday, July 10, at the T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington. The highly-anticipated event is scheduled to commence at 8 p.m. ET.

The Home Run Derby will be telecast live on ESPN. Fans without access to cable can live stream the event on Fubo. The highlights of the contest will be available on CBS Sports.

Here's a look at the participants at the event:

Randy Arozarena (Tampa Bay Rays)

Mookie Betts (Los Angeles Dodgers)

Adolis García (Texas Rangers)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (Toronto Blue Jays)

Luis Robert Jr. (Chicago White Sox)

Pete Alonso (New York Mets)

Julio Rodriguez (Seattle Mariners)

Adley Rutschman (Baltimore Orioles)

MLB Home Run Derby Bracket and participants

Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts

The 2023 Home Run Derby will feature eight participants. The bracket will follow single elimination rules with three rounds to determine the winner.

The seedings are paired as per the number of home runs the players have hit this season. Here's a look at the bracket for the first round:

No. 1 Luis Robert Jr. vs. No. 8 Adley Rutschman

Chicago White Sox star Luis Robert Jr. has hit 26 home runs this year. He will face off against Baltimore Orioles' Adley Rutschman, who has smashed 12 home runs.

No. 2 Pete Alonso vs. No. 7 Julio Rodriguez

New York Mets' Pete Alonso has 26 home runs this season. He will go up against Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez, who has 13 homers.

No. 3 Mookie Betts vs. No. 6 Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Los Angeles Dodgers ace Mookie Betts has racked up 26 home runs this campaign. He takes on Toronto Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who has 13 home runs.

No. 4 Adolis Garcia vs. No. 5 Randy Arozarena

Texas Rangers star Adolis Garcia has smashed 26 homers this year. He will square off against St. Louis Cardinals' Randy Arozarena, who has 16 homers.

It's safe to say that with the lineup in store, we should see plenty of home runs later today.

