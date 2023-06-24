How to watch Cincinnati Reds games in 2023: TV channel, streaming services and subscription details explored

The Cincinnati Reds are in red-hot form. David Bell's side is on a 12-game win streak which has propelled them to the summit of the NL Central table.

The Reds are currently one of the most entertaining teams in the MLB and fans can watch their remaining games of the season on either Bally Sports Ohio, FOX, FS1, and ESPN, depending on which channel the match is being played.

Fans can get a package for FOX, FS1, and ESPN on DIRECTV STREAM, with its entertainment plan for $75. However, to watch Cincinnati on Bally Sports Ohio, fans will need to upgrade their plan to the Choice package which is priced at $100.

Die-hard Reds fans with no cable can live stream the games on Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

Here's a look at Cincinnati's schedule for its next six games:

vs. Braves on 6/24/2023, airing on BSOH (Watch on Fubo)

vs. Braves on 6/25/2023, airing on BSOH (Watch on Fubo)

at Orioles on 6/26/2023, airing on MASN (Watch on Fubo)

at Orioles on 6/27/2023, airing on MASN (Watch on Fubo)

at Orioles on 6/28/2023, airing on MASN (Watch on Fubo)

vs. Padres on 6/30/2023, airing on BSOH

Can the Cincinnati Reds qualify for the playoffs in 2023?

Cincinnati Reds star Elly De La Cruz

The Cincinnati Reds are currently at the summit of the NL Central table with a 41-35 record. David Bell's team is well in contention for a playoff spot thanks to its incredible 12-game win streak, which is a new franchise record.

However, there's still a long way to go in the 2023 MLB season. The halfway stage is just a few weeks away and the Reds will be eager to have all their players fit and firing for the second half of the season, after the MLB All-Star weekend.

Cincinnati hasn't made the playoffs in the last two years and the franchise will be eager to end that drought. The Reds are in a great position to win their division as well but they'll need to remain focused on the task at hand and keep winning as many games as possible.

