How to watch Cubs vs Cardinals in London: TV Channels, Start Time and Live Stream Details | MLB Season - 24 June 2023

The Chicago Cubs and St. Louis Cardinals will kick off the 2023 MLB Series on Saturday, June 24. The game will be played at West Ham United's London Stadium.

The highly-anticipated Cubs vs Cardinals clash is scheduled to commence at 6:10 p.m. UK time (1:10 p.m. ET). Here's a look at the preview and the live-stream details for the contest.

Cubs vs Cardinals TV channel and live stream details

In the UK, the Cubs vs Cardinals game will be televised live on BT Sport and on BBC Sport. Fans can also live stream the matches on the BT Sport website, BT Sport app, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport app.

In the USA, the match will be broadcast live on FOX. Fans can also live stream both games on MLB.TV.

Cubs vs Cardinals start time

Game 1 of the Cubs vs Cardinals series is scheduled to commence at 6:10 p.m. UK time. In the US, the match will begin at 1:10 p.m. ET.

2023 MLB London Series: Cubs vs Cardinals Game 1 preview

The Chicago Cubs are currently third in the NL Central with a 36-38 record. David Ross' side have won 10 of their last 12 games including three in a row.

The Cubs recently seeped the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-0 in an away series and will enter the game in London brimming with confidence.

Meanwhile, the St. Louis Cardinals are fifth in the NL Central with a 31-44 record. Oliver Marmol's side did not have the best start to the season but they managed four wins in their last five games.

The Cardinals suffered a defeat against the Washington Nationals just before their trip to London. However, the team has looked stable over the past few weeks.

Both teams have been in good form recently but the Cubs are the favorites to get the win over the Cardinals in Game 1. An interesting battle awaits later on Saturday.

