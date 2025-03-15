How to watch Dodgers vs Cubs: TV channel, streaming, and start times | Tokyo Series 2025

The 2025 MLB season is here and for the second straight year, it will open outside the US. Last year it was Seoul, this year it's Tokyo who host LA Dodgers and Chicago Cubs stars for the MLB season opener.

In a couple of days, the Dodgers and the Cubs will begin their two-game series scheduled on Mar. 18 and Mar. 19. Between now and then, there are also a couple of exhibition games scheduled with both teams playing a game each against NPB's Yomiuri Giants and Hanshin Tigers.

Let's keep you updated on important details ahead of the matchup.

How to watch Dodgers vs Cubs: TV channel and streaming?

FOX and FS1 will provide live coverage of the game from Tokyo Dome. Sling Blue and Sling Orange + Blue will livestream the game. And of course, a subscription to MLB.com is all you need to enjoy the game from the comfort of your home.

What's the start time for Dodgers vs Cubs Tokyo Series Game 1?

The first pitch on March 18 (Tokyo Series Game 1) is scheduled to be thrown at 6 a.m. ET (7 p.m. in Japan).

Japanese ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto of the LA Dodgers will make the start whereas his fellow countryman Shota Imanaga will carry himself to the mound to start for the Cubs.

What's the start time for Dodgers vs Cubs Tokyo Series Game 2?

The first pitch on March 19 (Tokyo Series Game 2) is scheduled to be thrown at 6 a.m. ET (7 p.m. in Japan).

Another Japanese ace Roki Sasaki will make his MLB debut starting for the Dodgers in this game. He will be dueling with Justin Steele for the Chicago Cubs.

Which Japanese stars will be in action for the Dodgers vs Cubs Tokyo Series?

In addition to the Japanese pitchers mentioned above, several other Japanese-born players will also be in action. Most notably, Shohei Ohtani, who is from Oshu, Japan, will be the Dodgers' leadoff hitter.

Ohtani is a three-time MVP and is coming off a historic season where he became the first player to enter the 50-50 club. He finished the season with 59 stolen bases and 54 home runs. Moreover, he played an integral role in helping the Dodgers to win the World Series.

Meanwhile, Seiya Suzuki could be in action for the Cubs. Suzuki was a local name in NPB, a five-time All-Star with the Hiroshima Toyo Carp. He joined the Cubs by signing a five-year, $85 million contract in March 2022. In 381 games since he has batted a slash line of .278/.354/.470.

