How to watch LSU vs. Florida Game 3 College World Series Finals: Channel, Time, and TV Schedule

Game 3 of the 2023 College World Series finals will take place on Monday night. Either the LSU Tigers or the Florida Gators will be crowned national baseball champions this year.

The title-deciding contest will be played at the Charles Schwab Field in Omaha. The first pitch of LSU vs Florida will be made at 7 p.m. ET.

College World Series finals: LSU vs Flordia Game 3 TV channel and live stream details

Here's a look at the TV schedule and live-streaming details for the highly-anticipated contest between LSU and Florida.

Game 3: Florida vs. LSU - Monday, June 26 at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

ESPN will telecast Game 3 of the CWS finals on Monday, June 25. However, fans who don't have access to cable can also live stream the match on Fubo TV or ESPN+.

2023 College World Series finals: Game 3 preview

The College World Series series is currently locked at 1-1. The LSU Tigers recorded a clutch 4-3 extra-inning win in Game 1 of the finals.

However, the Gators forced a Game 3 in the championship series thanks to a dominant 24-4 victory over the Tigers on Sunday.

The Gators will hold the advantage heading into the final game of the season. Florida was clearly the better side in Game 2 and it showed as the team broke several CWS records in the process.

The Gators smashed six home runs and a record-tying 23 hits in the 20-run win over the Tigers. Their 24 runs were also the most scored in a game in CWS history.

However, the Tigers have shown that they can get wins in tough situations in the past. LSU can also take confidence from the fact that they beat Florida in the opening game of the series.

It's safe to say that Monday night's game to determine the 2023 NCAA baseball champion will be a thriller.

