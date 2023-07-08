How to watch MLB Celebrity Softball Game: All-Star week schedule, TV and streaming details

The MLB Celebrity Softball Game will take place on Saturday, July 8 at the T-Mobile Park in Seattle. The exhibition game is scheduled to commence at 10:15 p.m. ET (7:15 p.m. PT).
The celebrity softball game will not be broadcast live on TV but MLB Network will air the replay on Monday, July 10, at 10 a.m. ET. However, fans can live stream the fun-filled contest on Peacock, MLB.com and Fubo TV.
The MLB Celebrity All-Star game is slated to begin after the MLB Futures Game ends. Incidentally, the Futures Game is scheduled to commence at 7 p.m. ET at the T-Mobile Park itself.
The Celebrity All-Star Game has been a regular event since 2001. The showpiece game takes place during the All-Star festivities as actors, players from different sports, former MLB stars and more come together to play in the diamond.
A look at the 2023 MLB Celebrity Softball Game Roster
Here's a look at all the different superstars from various fields that will partake in this year's 2023 MLB Celebrity Softball Game:
- Joel McHale - Actor
- Adam Devine - Actor
- Skylar Astin - Actor
- Chloe Kim: Olympic gold medalist
- Natasha Watley: Olympic gold medalist
- Jennie Finch: Olympic gold medalist
- Christian Nodal: Singer/songwriter
- Yandel: Urban music legend
- JoJo Siwa: Singer and social media influencer
- Rodrygo: Brazilian soccer player
- Natti Natasha: Singer/songwriter
- The Miz: WWE superstar
- JP Saxe: Artist and songwriter
- Blessd: Reggaeton singer
- Donovan Mitchell: NBA player
- Zach LaVine: NBA player
- Felix Hernandez: Former MLB All-Star
- Bret Boone: Former MLB All-Star
- Mike Cameron: Former MLB All-Star
- Adam Jones: Former MLB All-Star
- Ryan Howard: Former MLB All-Star
Last season, the MLB Celebrity All-Star game was held at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. It featured some of the best moments of the 2022 All-Star weekend.
It will be fascinating to see how the baseball-loving celebrities will fare in this year's edition.
