MLB Futures Game 2023: Invited players, prospects to watch out for in All-Star event

The MLB Futures Game is something to look forward to at the upcoming MLB All-Star weekend. This year's Futures Game is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 8, at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

The annual exhibition game will commence at 7 p.m. ET.

Some of the interesting prospects to look out for at the game are the Baltimore Orioles' Jackson Holliday, the Milwaukee Brewers' Jackson Chourio, the Boston Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer, the Washington Nationals' James Wood, and the Arizona Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawler.

Here's a look at the players that have been invited to the MLB Futures Game in 2023.

MLB Futures Game 2023: American League position players

Baltimore Orioles prospect Jackson Holliday

Catchers:

Harry Ford, Seattle Mariners

Edgar Quero, Los Angeles Angels

Tyler Soderstrom, Oakland A’s

Infielders:

Junior Caminero, Tampa Bay Rays

Jackson Holliday, Baltimore Orioles

Colt Keith, Detroit Tigers

Justyn-Henry Malloy, Detroit Tigers

Kyle Manzardo, Tampa Bay Rays

Marcelo Mayer, Boston Red Sox

Kyren Paris, Los Angeles Angels

Nick Yorke, Boston Red Sox

Outfielders:

Lawrence Butler, Oakland A’s

Jonatan Clase, Seattle Mariners

Drew Gilbert, Houston Astros

Spencer Jones, New York Yankees

Heston Kjerstad, Baltimore Orioles

Pitchers:

Clayton Beeter, New York Yankees

Jonathan Cannon, Chicago White Sox

Joey Cantillo, Cleveland Guardians

Shane Drohan, Boston Red Sox

David Festa, Minnesota Twins

Will Klein, Kansas City Royals

Sem Robberse, Toronto Blue Jays

Owen White, Texas Rangers

Yosver Zulueta, Toronto Blue Jays

MLB Futures Game 2023: National League position players

Arizona Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawler

Catchers:

Jefferson Quero, Milwaukee Brewers

Dalton Rushing, Los Angeles Dodgers

Infielders:

Ryan Bliss, Arizona Diamondbacks

Brady House, Washington Nationals

Jordan Lawlar, Arizona Diamondbacks

Noelvi Marte, Cincinnati Reds

Jackson Merrill, San Diego Padres

B.J. Murray Jr., Chicago Cubs

Nasim Nunez, Miami Marlins

Endy Rodriguez, Pittsburgh Pirates

Outfielders:

Jackson Chourio, Milwaukee Brewers

Justin Crawford, Philadelphia Phillies

Pete Crow-Armstrong, Chicago Cubs

Yanquiel Fernandez, Colorado Rockies

Victor Scott II, St. Louis Cardinals

James Wood, Washington Nationals

Pitchers

Mick Abel, Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Harrison, San Francisco Giants

Tink Hence, St. Louis Cardinals

J.P. Massey, Pittsburgh Pirates

Jacob Misiorowski, Milwaukee Brewers

Patrick Monteverde, Miami Marlins

Spencer Schwellenbach, Atlanta Braves

Mike Vasil, New York Mets

Carson Wisonehunt, San Francisco Giants

