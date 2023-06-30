MLB Futures Game 2023: Invited players, prospects to watch out for in All-Star event

The MLB Futures Game is something to look forward to at the upcoming MLB All-Star weekend. This year's Futures Game is scheduled to take place on Saturday, July 8, at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.
The annual exhibition game will commence at 7 p.m. ET.
Some of the interesting prospects to look out for at the game are the Baltimore Orioles' Jackson Holliday, the Milwaukee Brewers' Jackson Chourio, the Boston Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer, the Washington Nationals' James Wood, and the Arizona Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawler.
Here's a look at the players that have been invited to the MLB Futures Game in 2023.
MLB Futures Game 2023: American League position players
Catchers:
- Harry Ford, Seattle Mariners
- Edgar Quero, Los Angeles Angels
- Tyler Soderstrom, Oakland A’s
Infielders:
- Junior Caminero, Tampa Bay Rays
- Jackson Holliday, Baltimore Orioles
- Colt Keith, Detroit Tigers
- Justyn-Henry Malloy, Detroit Tigers
- Kyle Manzardo, Tampa Bay Rays
- Marcelo Mayer, Boston Red Sox
- Kyren Paris, Los Angeles Angels
- Nick Yorke, Boston Red Sox
Outfielders:
- Lawrence Butler, Oakland A’s
- Jonatan Clase, Seattle Mariners
- Drew Gilbert, Houston Astros
- Spencer Jones, New York Yankees
- Heston Kjerstad, Baltimore Orioles
Pitchers:
- Clayton Beeter, New York Yankees
- Jonathan Cannon, Chicago White Sox
- Joey Cantillo, Cleveland Guardians
- Shane Drohan, Boston Red Sox
- David Festa, Minnesota Twins
- Will Klein, Kansas City Royals
- Sem Robberse, Toronto Blue Jays
- Owen White, Texas Rangers
- Yosver Zulueta, Toronto Blue Jays
MLB Futures Game 2023: National League position players
Catchers:
- Jefferson Quero, Milwaukee Brewers
- Dalton Rushing, Los Angeles Dodgers
Infielders:
- Ryan Bliss, Arizona Diamondbacks
- Brady House, Washington Nationals
- Jordan Lawlar, Arizona Diamondbacks
- Noelvi Marte, Cincinnati Reds
- Jackson Merrill, San Diego Padres
- B.J. Murray Jr., Chicago Cubs
- Nasim Nunez, Miami Marlins
- Endy Rodriguez, Pittsburgh Pirates
Outfielders:
- Jackson Chourio, Milwaukee Brewers
- Justin Crawford, Philadelphia Phillies
- Pete Crow-Armstrong, Chicago Cubs
- Yanquiel Fernandez, Colorado Rockies
- Victor Scott II, St. Louis Cardinals
- James Wood, Washington Nationals
Pitchers
- Mick Abel, Philadelphia Phillies
- Kyle Harrison, San Francisco Giants
- Tink Hence, St. Louis Cardinals
- J.P. Massey, Pittsburgh Pirates
- Jacob Misiorowski, Milwaukee Brewers
- Patrick Monteverde, Miami Marlins
- Spencer Schwellenbach, Atlanta Braves
- Mike Vasil, New York Mets
- Carson Wisonehunt, San Francisco Giants
