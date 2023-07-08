How to watch MLB Futures Game: All-Star week schedule, TV and streaming details

The 2023 MLB Futures Game will take place Saturday, July 8 at the T-Mobile Park in Seattle, Washington. The highly-anticipated clash is scheduled to commence at 7 p.m. ET.

The seven-inning game will not be telecast on TV. However, fans can live stream the showpiece event on Peacock.

Here's all the information for the MLB Futures Game:

When : Saturday, July 8 at 7 p.m. ET

: Saturday, July 8 at 7 p.m. ET Where : T-Mobile Park (Seattle, WA)

: T-Mobile Park (Seattle, WA) TV/Streaming: Peacock

There will be a number of talented prospects taking part in the game, including Baltimore Orioles' Jackson Holliday, Milwaukee Brewers' Jackson Chourio, Boston Red Sox's Marcelo Mayer, Washington Nationals' James Wood and Arizona Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar.

MLB Futures Game 2023: Full roster for American League players

Baltimore Orioles' Jackson Holliday will feature in the 2023 MLB Futures Game

Catchers:

Harry Ford, Seattle Mariners

Edgar Quero, Los Angeles Angels

Tyler Soderstrom, Oakland A’s

Infielders:

Junior Caminero, Tampa Bay Rays

Jackson Holliday, Baltimore Orioles

Colt Keith, Detroit Tigers

Justyn-Henry Malloy, Detroit Tigers

Kyle Manzardo, Tampa Bay Rays

Marcelo Mayer, Boston Red Sox

Kyren Paris, Los Angeles Angels

Nick Yorke, Boston Red Sox

Outfielders:

Lawrence Butler, Oakland A’s

Jonatan Clase, Seattle Mariners

Drew Gilbert, Houston Astros

Spencer Jones, New York Yankees

Heston Kjerstad, Baltimore Orioles

Pitchers:

Clayton Beeter, New York Yankees

Jonathan Cannon, Chicago White Sox

Joey Cantillo, Cleveland Guardians

Shane Drohan, Boston Red Sox

David Festa, Minnesota Twins

Will Klein, Kansas City Royals

Sem Robberse, Toronto Blue Jays

Owen White, Texas Rangers

Yosver Zulueta, Toronto Blue Jays

MLB Futures Game 2023: Full roster for National League players

Arizona Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawler

Catchers:

Jefferson Quero, Milwaukee Brewers

Dalton Rushing, Los Angeles Dodgers

Infielders:

Ryan Bliss, Arizona Diamondbacks

Brady House, Washington Nationals

Jordan Lawlar, Arizona Diamondbacks

Noelvi Marte, Cincinnati Reds

Jackson Merrill, San Diego Padres

B.J. Murray Jr., Chicago Cubs

Nasim Nunez, Miami Marlins

Endy Rodriguez, Pittsburgh Pirates

Outfielders:

Jackson Chourio, Milwaukee Brewers

Justin Crawford, Philadelphia Phillies

Pete Crow-Armstrong, Chicago Cubs

Yanquiel Fernandez, Colorado Rockies

Victor Scott II, St. Louis Cardinals

James Wood, Washington Nationals

Pitchers

Mick Abel, Philadelphia Phillies

Kyle Harrison, San Francisco Giants

Tink Hence, St. Louis Cardinals

J.P. Massey, Pittsburgh Pirates

Jacob Misiorowski, Milwaukee Brewers

Patrick Monteverde, Miami Marlins

Spencer Schwellenbach, Atlanta Braves

Mike Vasil, New York Mets

Carson Wisonehunt, San Francisco Giants

