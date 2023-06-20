How to watch Yankees vs Mariners: TV Channels, Start Time and Live Stream Details | MLB Season - 20 June 2023

The New York Yankees are set to host the Seattle Mariners for a three-game series starting on Tuesday, June 20.

Game 1 of the Yankees vs Mariners series is scheduled to commence at 7:05 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium in New York.

Yankees vs Mariners TV Schedule

Here's a look at the TV schedule for the first game of the series on Tuesday.

When: Tuesday, June 20 at 7:05 PM ET

TV: YES Network and Root Sports Northwest

Yankees vs Mariners Start Time

Game 1 between the Yankees and Mariners is scheduled to commence at 7:05 p.m. ET. on Tuesday, June 20.

Yankees vs Mariners Live Stream Details

In New York, fans can stream the game on YES Network, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Seattle, fans can stream the game on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV.

Fans who live outside New York and Seattle can stream the game live on MLB.tv.

Yankees vs Mariners Game 1 preview

The Yankees are currently third in the AL West with a 39-33 record. Aaron Boone's side has lost four games in a row and New York will be hoping to end its torrid run on Tuesday with a win over Seattle.

Meanwhile, the Mariners are fourth in the AL West with a 35-35 record. Scott Servais' side have won four of their last six games, having recently come off a series win against the Kansas City Royals.

The Yankees and Mariners are both still in contention to qualify for the playoffs but they certainly didn't project themselves to be in their respective positions at the start of the season.

The Mariners are considered favorites to win Game 1 as New York has a few injury woes to key players. Aaron Judge, Nestor Cortes, and Carlos Rodon remain on the sidelines for the Yankees.

