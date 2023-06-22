How to watch Yankees vs Mariners: TV channels, start time and live stream details | MLB Season - 22 June 2023

The New York Yankees and Seattle Mariners will square off in the final game of their three-match series on Thursday, June 22. The highly anticipated clash is scheduled to commence at 7:05 p.m. ET at Yankee Stadium in New York.

Yankees vs Mariners TV schedule

New York Yankees star Geritt Cole

Here's a look at the TV schedule for the third game of the series on Thursday.

When: Thursday, June 22 at 7:05 PM ET

TV: MLB Network (out-of-market only), YES and ROOTNW

Start time

Game 3 of the series between the Yankees and Mariners is scheduled to commence at 7:05 p.m. ET. on Thursday, June 22. The Yankees have already taken the series, having won the previous two games over the Mariners earlier this week.

Live stream details

In New York, fans can stream the game on YES Network, which is available on DIRECTV STREAM. In Seattle, fans can stream the game on Root Sports Northwest, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM or fuboTV.

Yankees vs Mariners Game 3 preview

The New York Yankees are third in the AL West with a 41-33 record. Aaron Boone's side had lost four games prior to their series against the Seattle Mariners.

However, the Yankees have shown some great resilience in their last two games as they continue their push for a playoff berth. New York is the favorite to win Game 3 and complete a clean sweep of Seattle on Thursday.

On the other hand, the Mariners are fourth in the AL West with a 35-35 record. Scott Servais' team looked on course to level the series against the Yankees on Wednesday but eventually ended up losing 4-2.

With qualification for the postseason now in serious jeopardy, the Mariners could decide to give their young prospects a run in the second half of the season.

