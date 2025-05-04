Hyeseong Kim's call-up sparks Dodgers fan frenzy amid Tommy Edman's injury setback

Fans reacted as the Los Angeles Dodgers promoted Korean player Hyeseong Kim from Triple-A Oklahoma City to the majors. The Dodgers announced the news before Saturday’s game against the Atlanta Braves.

Ad

In a corresponding move, Dodgers second baseman Tommy Edman was placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to Wednesday. Edman had recently missed two games due to right ankle inflammation.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Hyeseong Kim joined the Dodgers in January 2025 after signing a three-year, $12.5 million contract with the team. Several MLB fans are overjoyed with Kim being added to the Dodgers roster, though many were also upset about Edman being placed on the IL:

“Hyped for Hyeseong Kim’s return! Get well soon, Tommy Edman. #Dodgers,” a fan said.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“Kim better stay on the team when tommy comes back from the IL,” another fan said.

“No Tommy he was one of our best player too! 😭 But excited for Kim!” another fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Many other fans continued to express their excitement about the move:

“Yes!!! I saw Kim and spring training and was impressed by his fast speeds and good contact hope he does very well!” a comment reads.

“We got kim at what cost…,” another comment reads.

“Let's hear Hyeseong Kim's chant in LA soon!!! 김혜성 선수 축하합니다!” a fan wrote.

The Los Angeles Dodgers entered Saturday’s game following a 2-1 victory over the Atlanta Braves in the series opener on Friday. Kim was on the bench for the second game of the series at Truist Park.

Ad

Hyeseong Kim shares his excitement after being recalled to the majors

Hyeseong Kim previously played in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO), where he won four KBO Golden Glove Awards. After arriving at Truist Park on Saturday, Kim shared his thoughts on joining the Dodgers' major league roster through interpreter Joe Lee, saying (via MLB):

“I was very surprised [about being called up]. After the game [Friday] night, our Triple-A manager [Scott Hennessey] announced that [I] was going to go to The Show. I came here with a very happy and excited mindset. I’m very excited right now.”

So far this season, Hyeseong Kim has played 28 games with Triple-A Oklahoma City, batting .252 with five home runs, 19 RBIs, and 10 walks, while posting a .798 OPS.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chirag Dhariya Chirag Dhariya is a baseball reporter at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in content writing and SEO. While it may not seem directly related to his current profession, Chirag believes his graduation in Commerce instilled in him the research and analytical skills essential for this job.



A New York Mets fan, Chirag was introduced to baseball and its popularity in Japan, thanks to anime. He considers Sonny Gray securing his 100th career win in the same place where he got his first win - the Oakland Coliseum, as one of his favorite moments from recent MLB history.



Chirag's writing process involves meticulous research and multiple proofreads to ensure his articles provide the readers with accurate facts packaged in a simple yet engaging manner.



He is also a Google Analytics enthusiast and a huge anime fan who likes to keep himself updated with the current trends in the genre. Know More