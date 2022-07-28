“I also think it should be illegal” - New York Mets ace Max Scherzer publicly critical of PitchCom, wants it to be removed from games

Following his dominant start against the New York Yankees last night, Max Scherzer had some things to say regarding the new PitchCom system. To no one's surprise, his comments were not positive.

"Mets' Max Scherzer after using PitchCom for first time: 'Should be illegal'" - New York Post

PitchCom is an alternative method of relaying pitcher/catcher signs. The catcher wears a special arm sleeve on which they can choose pitches. The selection is then relayed to the pitcher, whose device is kept under their hat.

The first use of this system was in Single-A ball last season, where it was generally well-liked. Starting this season, it has been implemented throughout Major League Baseball.

One of PitchCom's uses is to speed up the game, but the primary reason for its implementation was to prevent sign stealing. Sign stealing has long been part of the game. However, since the Houston Astros were caught using illegal tactics in the 2017 World Series, the MLB has been exploring preventative options. PitchCom looks to eliminate the problem.

Max Scherzer's July 27 start against the Yankees was his first time to use PitchCom in a game. When asked about the experience, he said that it does help. However, he also said, "I don’t think it should be in the game." He claims a personal complex sign system is more advantageous. Although he does acknowledge some benefits, Scherzer says PitchCom should be illegal.

Despite PitchCom being generally well-liked throughout the league, Scherzer is a masterful pitcher whose concerns should be heard. He has dominated Major League Baseball on the mound for the past decade.

Max Scherzer has been one of the best pitchers of this generation

Scherzer dominates on the mound during a Seattle Mariners v New York Mets game.

Since joining the league in 2008, Scherzer has established a Hall of Fame career. Through 15 seasons, he has a 196-99 record, a career 3.12 ERA, and an outstanding 3,124 strikeouts. He also has three Cy Young Awards and eight All-Star appearances. He also won it all back in 2019 with the Washington Nationals.

"Mets sweep Yankees with walk-off win after Max Scherzer dominates" - New York Post

Scherzer's stats are among the best of this generation, and he will go down as one of the best pitchers of the modern era. It is going to be very interesting to see how the rest of his career plays out in New York.

