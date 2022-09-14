"I was always worried about getting booed off the mound in New York, the pinstripes are heavy” - Former New York Yankees pitcher Jordan Montgomery opens up about the challenges of playing in New York

Since being traded to the St. Louis Cardinals by the New York Yankees, Jordan Montgomery has been one of the league's best starting pitchers. The trade that sent Montgomery to the Cardinals was a baffling one for the Yankees. Teams around the MLB are often desperate for quality starting pitchers, and the Yankees sent one away for little return.

Montgomery was recently a guest on the R2C2 podcast, featuring Yankees legend C.C. Sabathia, and provided insight into his marked improvement. He would not be the first player in recent memory to do better after leaving the pressure cooker that is New York.

The New York Post shared the comments from Montgomery via Twitter.

"I was always worried about getting booed off the mound in New York, the pinstripes are heavy," Jordan Montgomery stated on the R2C2 podcast.

Not every player is able to thrive while playing for the New York Yankees. They are the most valuable franchise in the MLB and have the largest fan base. That level of pressure does not benefit every player.

Joey Gallo is another example of such a player. Gallo has been better with the Los Angeles Dodgers than he was with the Yankees prior to his trade. He was also very public about the pressure he felt in New York and how it affected his play.

Whether it is simply a matter of comfort to have more freedom on the mound, Montgomery has been great in St. Louis. As Bleacher Report pointed out on Twitter, Montgomery has one of the best ERAs in the MLB since joining the Cardinals.

What a pickup Since being traded to STL, Jordan Montgomery has a 1.45 ERA in 43.1 innings.What a pickup Since being traded to STL, Jordan Montgomery has a 1.45 ERA in 43.1 innings.What a pickup 👏 https://t.co/xGLi3IJm4M

"Since being traded to STL, Jordan Montgomery has a 1.45 ERA in 43.1 innings" - Bleacher Report

It is impossible to say how Montgomery would have performed if he had remained with the New York Yankees, but it's fair to say he would have helped them. Seeing as their slump carried on for so long after the trade deadline, having an extra starting pitcher in the rotation would not have hurt.

The St. Louis Cardinals feel like they won the trade with the New York Yankees for Jordan Montgomery

St. Louis Cardinals v Chicago Cubs

The Cardinals are the top team in the National League Central, and Montgomery has been a key part of their recent success. Not only does he have a remarkable 1.45 ERA with the Cardinals, the team is also undefeated in his starts.

Oli Marmol, the Cardinals manager, spoke very highly of his new pitcher in this clip shared to Twitter by Bally Sports Midwest.

#STLCards Oli Marmol on Jordan Montgomery: "The poise, the demeanor, the overall competitiveness he brings to the table — he's here for a reason. He's here to win, and you can tell every time he takes the mound. That's the only thing on his mind." Oli Marmol on Jordan Montgomery: "The poise, the demeanor, the overall competitiveness he brings to the table — he's here for a reason. He's here to win, and you can tell every time he takes the mound. That's the only thing on his mind." #STLCards https://t.co/jZTpwsB9ys

"The poise, the demeanor, the overall competitiveness he brings to the table — he's here for a reason. He's here to win, and you can tell every time he takes the mound. That's the only thing on his mind" - Oli Marmol

Jordan Montgomery's first game with the Cardinals came, poetically, against the New York Yankees. This highlight package shows how well he performed in that game, leading his team to a shutout victory.

The St. Louis Cardinals were thrilled to acquire Jordan Montgomery for their playoff push, and the move seems to have paid off in spades.

