"I have a bad feeling about tonight’s game," "Tired of the Tigers facing Dylan Cease" - Detroit Tigers fans are dreading tonight's game as Chicago White Sox ace Dylan Cease takes the mound

The Detroit Tigers have been picking up momentum lately, but they might hit a brick wall tonight in Chicago White Sox starter Dylan Cease. He's been dominant recently. Over his last four starts, he holds an unbelievable 0.78 earned-run average.
The Detroit Tigers, who are 34-47 on the season, just came off an impressive series sweep of the Cleveland Guardians. Heading into the series, the Tigers had dropped two of three games to the bottom-feeding Kansas City Royals.
A sweep against the Guardians was totally unexpected. It had some fans asking if the Tigers might finally be turning over a new leaf from their perpetual losing. They very well might be, but this weekend's series against the White Sox will test it.
Heading into the home series, the Chicago White Sox have some problems of their own. They were anticipated to be one of the league's best teams this season but have mustered nothing more than a losing 39-41 record. They're third place in the American League Central behind both the Guardians and Minnesota Twins.
Starter Dylan Cease is doing everything in his power to change that. Since the end of May, he's been unstoppable. Over seven starts from May 29 to July 2, Cease owns a 0.46 ERA with a 6-1 record. He's received criticism for rarely throwing more than five innings in that timeframe, but the statistics still hold up.
Cease is hard to hit and Detroit Tigers fans know it.
The Tigers may have the momentum of four straight wins on their side, but will it be enough to overcome Dylan Cease's dominance?
Detroit Tigers fans are worried about facing Chicago White Sox pitcher Dylan Cease tonight
With his recent success and the Tigers poor record this season, oddsmakers are siding with Cease to take the win tonight.
What's more, the Tigers have not fared well against Cease historically. He's 9-0 against them during his four-year career.
What's more, Cease owns a career sub-two ERA versus the Detroit Tigers.
Cease keeps runs off the board at the same time as striking out plenty of batters.
Cease's one weakness is his tendency to walk batters. He's got one of the worst walks per nine innings ratios in the league.
At the time of writing, the Detroit Tigers are tied 0-0 with the Chicago White Sox in the second inning.