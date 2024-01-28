“I could barely recognize you” - When Kate Upton and Tonight Show Starrer Jimmy Fallon reminisced about their awkward New York football photoshoot

Kate Upton has graced the cover of several top publications in her career. The supermodel once posed in a series of New York football-themed snapshots in Jan. 2014. The theme was part of the NFL entering its business end of the postseason. Some footballers and comedians were also lucky enough to share the frame with the swimsuit model.

In one picture, Upton shared a pose with then-Late Night host Jimmy Fallon. The two were snapped grabbing a bite at a food stand.

Upton wore a classy blue dress while holding a hot dog in one hand. Meanwhile, Fallon sported hardcore football gear for both of the NFL's New York franchises, including face paint and hair dye.

Several years later, the two discussed their awkward football-themed photoshoot on Fallon's The Tonight Show in Feb. 2019.

During the interview, Upton was put on the spot when Fallon asked about the photoshoot. However, the model revealed that she remembered the occasion but barely recognized the comedian since he was all decked up in the spirit of football.

"No, yeah. I remember it," Kate Upton said. "It's hard to remember because I could barely recognize you. Then I kinda found out in the end that it was you."

Kate Upton previously appeared on Fallon's The Tonight Show with her husband Justin Verlander in Nov. 2017. At the time, she spilled the beans on how the MLB superstar got down on one knee and proposed to her.

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander's relationship timeline

Houston Astros World Series Parade

Kate Upton and Justin Verlander initially met in 2012 while they were filming a commercial together. They grew fond of each other and began dating shortly after. Upton and Verlander briefly split in June 2013 but they reunited in Jan. 2014.

In May 2016, Upton and Verlander announced their engagement. The couple then married on Nov. 4, 2017, at a special ceremony in a medieval church in Tuscany, Italy. The wedding took place only two days after Verlander won his first World Series title with the Houston Astros.

Upton and Verlander welcomed their first child on Nov. 7, 2018, a daughter, whom they later named Genevieve.

