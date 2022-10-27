New York Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner confirmed today that Aaron Boone will remain manager for the 2023 season. This question arose almost immediately following the American League Championship Series loss to the Houston Astros. Being swept in the championship round of the playoffs was seen as an unacceptable end for the 99-win Yankees.

Aaron Boone has been the manager of the Yankees since 2018. Despite being able to consistently achieve strong regular season results, the team cannot seem to get it done in the playoffs. For most teams in the MLB, this would not be a major issue. However, these are the New York Yankees, who are expected to be challenging for a World Series every season.

The comments from Hal Steinbrenner were reported via Twitter by Associated Press Sports.

AP Sports @AP_Sports



“I believe he is a very good manager," Steinbrenner said Wednesday as he left the Yankees player development complex. "I don’t see a change there.”



"I believe he is a very good manager," Steinbrenner said Wednesday as he left the Yankees player development complex. "I don't see a change there."



Unsurprisingly, Yankees fans are not thrilled with the news. It is a recurring sentiment that Aaron Boone has been given his fair share of time and opportunity already. Giving him another season that could end the same way as all the others would be disastrous. Making changes to the front office is always risky, as is retaining a manager who has yet to get to the promised land.

Eric Hubbs of Barstool Sports captured the majority of the fan responses well via Twitter.

Eric Hubbs @BarstoolHubbs



“I believe he is a very good manager," Steinbrenner said Wednesday as he left the Yankees player development complex. "I don’t see a change there.”



"Cashman and Boone coming back all but official. Obviously the wrong move but was always happening"



The leadership group of the Yankees seems like they will be coming back in full for 2023, and they have a lot of work to do.

It's championship or bust for Aaron Boone and the New York Yankees

New York Yankees v Tampa Bay Rays

The price of being one of the largest and most valuable franchises in sports is incredibly high expectations. The Yankees have one of, if not the, highest payrolls in all of baseball. The drought has lasted since 2009, and that has been far too long for many involved with the Yankees.

The Yankees broadcaster recently went on a rant about Boone and the team's lack of postseason success, posted to Twitter by Starting 9.

Starting 9 @Starting9



"Michael Kay is FED UP with Aaron Boone."



Boone is clearly very passionate about his team and cares deeply about their success. The post-game scrum following their ALCS loss posted to YouTube gives good insight into his character.

Aaron Boone will be returning to the New York Yankees in 2023, and it might be his last chance to get the job done and win a World Series.

