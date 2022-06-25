“I don’t even know how I’m gonna get through this weekend” - Freddie Freeman breaks down in front of media upon his return to Truist Park ahead of Braves vs Dodgers clash

This day had to come for Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman. He's visiting the Atlanta Braves — his former team with whom he played 12 seasons — for the first time since leaving them this off-season.

It's bound to be an excellent weekend series at Truist Park. Starting Friday night, the Dodgers will clash with the surging Braves three times over the next few days. There are plenty of star players to watch, as both teams are studded with them.

All eyes will be on Freddie Freeman, though. The brand-new Dodger signed a six-year, $162 million contract with the California juggarnaut this off-season, making him one of the MLB's highest-paid players. Freeman was open about his love for Atlanta and made it clear that leaving wasn't an easy decision to make.

He broke down in tears during the pregame press conference before today's game. In fact, he couldn't even make it to the podium at first. He walked into the press room, turned around, said, "Give me a minute," and walked out.

It took him some time to regain enough composure to speak to the press.

Maria Martin @Ria_Martin Freddie Freeman just walked in, took one look at the podium and said “give me a minute” he is now out of the room. We are waiting for him to come back in. Very emotional day here at Truist. #ForTheA Freddie Freeman just walked in, took one look at the podium and said “give me a minute” he is now out of the room. We are waiting for him to come back in. Very emotional day here at Truist. #ForTheA https://t.co/68YLWeOY8l

When he talked to the media, Freeman told them how grateful he was to the Atlanta Braves organization. Up until this off-season, he had been a member of their system since he was 17 years old.

"I don't even know how I'm gonna get through this weekend," he said.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia An emotional Freddie Freeman addresses the media in Atlanta ahead of his first game back An emotional Freddie Freeman addresses the media in Atlanta ahead of his first game back https://t.co/HHJxN4pj4A

Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman was a member of the Atlanta Braves organization for more than 10 years.

Freeman was getting ready to recieve his World Series ring before the game. This wasn't an easy thing for him to approach. The Los Angeles star told media that the ring meant more to him than he could even describe.

Here's what the 2021 World Series title means to "𝙁𝙤𝙧 𝙢𝙚, 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙒𝙤𝙧𝙡𝙙 𝙎𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙨 𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙞𝙨 𝙢𝙤𝙧𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙣 𝙖 𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙜."Here's what the 2021 World Series title means to @FreddieFreeman5 "𝙁𝙤𝙧 𝙢𝙚, 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙩 𝙒𝙤𝙧𝙡𝙙 𝙎𝙚𝙧𝙞𝙚𝙨 𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙜 𝙞𝙨 𝙢𝙤𝙧𝙚 𝙩𝙝𝙖𝙣 𝙖 𝙧𝙞𝙣𝙜."Here's what the 2021 World Series title means to @FreddieFreeman5. https://t.co/7M5TCDedPL

And once he got on the field, the Altanta Braves fans at Truist Park made their appreciation clear. They loved Freeman when he played for them, and they continue to love him as a Dodger. The standing ovation lasted for several minutes. It's almost guaranteed that each person in the ballpark shed at least one tear.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ A special moment for Freddie Freeman has he gets his World Series ring in front of a packed Truist Park A special moment for Freddie Freeman has he gets his World Series ring in front of a packed Truist Park https://t.co/frvXFJZsW2

"A special moment for Freeman has he gets his World Series ring in front of a packed Truist Park" - Talkin' Baseball

The entire weekend is bound to be just as emotional.

