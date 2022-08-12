“I don’t recall him doing that once as a Yankee” “Yankees in shambles” - New York Yankees fans in disbelief following Joey Gallo's first home run as a Dodger

Former New York Yankees flop Joey Gallo seems to have found a new home with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Since being traded to Los Angeles on August 2, Gallo has shown that he still has some life left in him. Just yesterday, Gallo hit his first home run as a Dodger, and it was an opposite field bomb.

Talkin’ Baseball @TalkinBaseball_ JOEY GALLO’S FIRST DODGER HOME RUN JOEY GALLO’S FIRST DODGER HOME RUN https://t.co/dcMaWOC9nU

Gallo's time as a Yankee was nothing short of horrendous. The Yankees acquired him at last season's trade deadline and sent multiple prospects to the Texas Rangers in return.

Since then, he has batted just .159, with 194 strikeouts in only 140 games played in New York. There was even a point where Aaron Judge had more home runs than Joey Gallo had hits.

Josh @HolzhauerJosh @TalkinYanks @TalkinBaseball_ I don’t recall him doing that once as a Yankee. Good for him @TalkinYanks @TalkinBaseball_ I don’t recall him doing that once as a Yankee. Good for him

EGGie🥚 @edgarr1000 @TalkinBaseball_ Wtf where was this a few weeks ago @TalkinBaseball_ Wtf where was this a few weeks ago

However, the six games Gallo has played in a Dodger uniform have been impressive for him. Although it is a small sample size, he is batting .267 with an OPS of .800. He also already has four hits, including a double and the homer he hit last night.

Louis @Kevin3KStraw @TalkinBaseball_ A Gallo oppo bomb… what kind of spells r the dodgers brewing in that clubhouse. Lets go Gallo @TalkinBaseball_ A Gallo oppo bomb… what kind of spells r the dodgers brewing in that clubhouse. Lets go Gallo

Ruben @rubenchavira 🤣 @TalkinBaseball_ Dodgers unlocking Heaney and Gallo in the same season, Yankees in shambles @TalkinBaseball_ Dodgers unlocking Heaney and Gallo in the same season, Yankees in shambles 😂🤣

It is safe to say that Joey Gallo's recent performance has ticked off some Yankee fans. It raises the question as to why he could not produce in the pinstripes. Perhaps the pressure of New York got to him, and Los Angeles is a better fit.

Rocky Leewood @I_Only_New_York @TalkinBaseball_ I don't understand how he is going opposite field every at bat now @TalkinBaseball_ I don't understand how he is going opposite field every at bat now 😐

Ted @tedboy2002 @rubenchavira @TalkinBaseball_ Clearly wasn’t cutting it in NY for what ever reason, I speak for most Yankees fans good for him. Nice guy that let the game get to his head, happy for him @rubenchavira @TalkinBaseball_ Clearly wasn’t cutting it in NY for what ever reason, I speak for most Yankees fans good for him. Nice guy that let the game get to his head, happy for him

His recent success could also be attributed to the support Dodger fans are giving him. Los Angeles welcomed Gallo with open arms when he was traded there. This is in sharp contrast to how most Yankee fans despised him.

Regardless, since trading for Gallo, the Dodgers have yet to lose a game. On the flip side, the Yankees are 1-7 since the deal. Was Gallo really the glue that held then Yanks together?

Why can't the New York Yankees win without Joey Gallo?

Cincinnati Reds v New York Yankees

Since the trade deadline, the Yankees look like a completely different team than they were in the earlier part of the season. As mentioned before, the pinstripes are just one for their past seven, and this includes a six-game losing streak. Although they gained multiple new pieces this trade deadline, they are simply not producing at all.

Since joining the Yankees, Andrew Benintendi is somehow posting worse stats than Joey Gallo did. Although it has only been through 13 games, Benintendi is batting just .175 with a .595 OPS, which is attrocious.

The Yankees once had the best record in the MLB. However, that is now gone. They still have a lead in the American League East, but it is slowly shrinking as the Blue Jays are now just 10 games behind. The Yanks need to turn it around for these final weeks of the season.

