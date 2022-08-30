"I don’t think roster moves are helping" "Cashman loves to dumpster dive" - New York Yankees fans critical of adding Anthony Banda to roster

Earlier today, the New York Yankees made some changes to their roster. Since they have multiple pitchers on the injured list, the Yankees decided to sign pitcher Anthony Banda. They also called up Luis Gil, only to place him on the 60-day injured list as he is out for the rest of the season.

Anthony Banda entered the league in 2017. Since then, he has been a journeyman pitcher. The New York Yankees are the sixth squad he has played for in six seasons. He has a career 5.40 ERA, with his lowest ERA being a 3.68 for the Tampa Bay Rays back in 2019.

Since Banda has not experienced too much success in Major League Baseball, many fans questioned why New York would pick him up in such a crucial time. This signing is most likely going to be very temporary, and he will pitch until closer Clay Holmes returns from injury.

As for Luis Gil, he has been one of the Yankees' top pitching prospects in the recent years. However, we have not been able to see much of him as he has been struggling with injuries. Gil is a top 10 Yankees prospect and will be very useful for the team in the future.

Speaking of prospects and young talent, many New York Yankees fans are itching to see more of their prospects be called up. This is why many were disappointed in the signing of Anthony Banda, as he is already 28 years old.

Recent moves by the Yankees have not seemed to have worked out for them. Many are calling on GM Brian Cashman to do something in this pivotal part of the Yankees season.

The clock is ticking for New York Yankees GM Brian Cashman

Yankee fans are not happy with GM Brian Cashman.

The Yankees have been slipping since the trade deadline, and it seems that they cannot turn it around. Their acquisitions at the deadline have not worked out for them so far. However, the players they traded away have been performing well since leaving New York.

New York traded for Andrew Benintendi, who was batting .320 for the Kansas City Royals in July. Since becoming a Yankee, he is batting just .240 with an OPS lower than .700. On the contrary, former Yanks starter Jordan Montgomery has just a 1.76 ERA since joining the St. Louis Cardinals.

The New York Yankees have been stagnant, and fans are starting to get antsy. Although trading is done for the season, Brian Cashman must do something to improve this roster.

