The New York Yankees are on a mission to re-sign Aaron Judge to a long-term contract. The 2022 American League MVP is a hot commodity at the moment. The San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers are also rumored to be preparing offers for the power-hitting outfielder. With the bidding war in full swing, the next few weeks will be critical.

Judge is currently visiting California and rumors of him leaving New York are gaining steam. Judge played out the 2022 season and is now a free agent. He can select the MLB team he chooses to play for next season. Per a recent article in The Athletic, Jim Bowden touched on the possibility of Judge returning to New York.

"I doubt Judge will sign elsewhere," said Jim

Judge has been a Yankee since he was drafted by the organization back in 2013 with the thirty-second overall pick. He made his debut in the majors in 2016 and knows nothing but the bright lights of Yankee Stadium.

"...but if he does, I expect the Yankees to quickly pivot and attempt to sign Justin Verlander or Jacob deGrom along with an outfielder such as Nimmo," added Bowden

If Judge decides to leave, the Yankees will need a backup plan in place. It is dangerous to assume that a player will reject a large offer solely based on loyalty. Hal Steinbrenner and Brian Cashman are almost certainly considering other options.

Jon Heyman @JonHeyman

nypost.com/2022/11/24/yan… Aaron Judge remains Yankees’ top target but Yanks are in contact with Verlander, Rodon, Senga plus top SS and other OF (in here: which ones they can continue to pursue if Judge returns, and which are contingencies) Aaron Judge remains Yankees’ top target but Yanks are in contact with Verlander, Rodon, Senga plus top SS and other OF (in here: which ones they can continue to pursue if Judge returns, and which are contingencies)nypost.com/2022/11/24/yan…

"Aaron Judge remains Yankees’ top target but Yanks are in contact with Verlander, Rodon, Senga plus top SS and other OF (in here: which ones they can continue to pursue if Judge returns, and which are contingencies)" - Jon Heyman

According to Bowden, Justin Verlander, Jacob deGrom and Brandon Nimmo are all on the Yankees' radar.

Aaron Judge led the Yankees in every major offensive category in 2022

Aaron Judge looks on in game two of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park

Nimmo is the obvious choice because he lives in New York, plays the same position as Aaron Judge, and isn't going to cost the team an arm and a leg. The former New York Mets outfielder is a free agent and could fill the Yankees' center-field void.

The possibility of the Yankees acquiring Justin Verlander or Jacob deGrom is appealing. The veteran pitchers have a combined total of five Cy Young awards. They are without a doubt two of the best pitchers in MLB.

Yankees Videos @snyyankees Aaron Judge reflects on winning AL MVP:



"Thank you to the fans and the city of New York - it has been a privilege to earn this award in pinstripes."



(thejudge44/IG) Aaron Judge reflects on winning AL MVP:"Thank you to the fans and the city of New York - it has been a privilege to earn this award in pinstripes."(thejudge44/IG) https://t.co/0BkU2x514Z

"Aaron Judge reflects on winning AL MVP: 'Thank you to the fans and the city of New York - it has been a privilege to earn this award in pinstripes.(thejudge44/IG)'" - Yankees Videos

Verlander and deGrom will not come cheap. They will both expect salaries approximately in the $30-$40 million range. The Yankees would still need to bring in a power hitter, but the strategy could work for the Bronx Bombers.

A switch to a pitch-heavy lineup could be exactly what the Yankees need to get over the hump. Gerrit Cole and Nestor Cortes, both All-Stars, are expected to return next season. Luis Severino recently signed an extension. Another Cy Young-caliber pitcher would transform this rotation into one of the most dangerous in the league.

Poll : 0 votes