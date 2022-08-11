“I can't explain why, but Darin Ruf being a Kesha fan just makes sense” “this is an incredible freaking playlist” - MLB Reddit reacts to New York Mets’ new walkup songs amid Women’s Day

Today was Women's Day at Citi Field, home of the New York Mets. In honor of this special day, some members of the Mets updated their walkup songs to make them more on theme for the occasion.

The song choices were honestly pretty good from the Mets lineup. The playlist included names like Beyonce, Lizzo, Kesha and more. Mets starting pitcher Taijuan Walker chose "Run The World (Girls)," which fits perfectly for today's theme at Citi Field.

Other notable choices included Eduardo Escobar choosing "Single Ladies," also by Beyonce and Luis Guillorme picking "Juice" by Lizzo. Also, Darin Ruf choosing "We R Who We R" by Kesha was interesting.

Many fans believed that every song that the Mets lineup picked fit them somehow. Darin Ruf picking Kesha, in particular, stood out for lots of fans; they said it just made sense for him.

Although not mentioned in the post, Daniel Vogelbach might have selected the most hilarious song. He decided to go with "Milkshake" by Kelis, which honestly just makes too much sense.

The New York Mets wound up crushing the Cincinnati Reds 10-2 today, so maybe they should stick to these walkup songs from now on.

The Mets have been red hot to start the second half. They appear to be unstoppable. They could very easily be the best team in baseball right now.

Are the New York Mets the best team in the MLB as of right now?

Even in the first half of this season, the Mets established themselves as one of the best teams in Major League Baseball. However, it appears that they are now even better since the All-Star break.

Since the start of the second half, the Mets have a 15-4 record, which includes an ongoing six-game win streak. They have now extended their lead over the Atlanta Braves in the National League East to seven games. In early July, this lead was just half a game.

Their success can be accredited to their lineup and lockdown pitching staff. The Mets consistently rank in the top five for almost every offfensive stat as a team. On the mound, the Mets are top five in ERA and lead the entire league in strikeouts with 1068.

The New York Mets seem unstoppable, and it will be intresting to see how long this can last. Hopefully, they can take this energy into the postseason.

