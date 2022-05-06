"I f***ing love this team. I f***ing love to be part of this culture" - Minnesota Twins All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa is pumped about his new crew, will he sign a long-term deal? 

When former Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa departed the only team he had ever known this past offseason, fans knew it had to be for something good. Correa played for the Astros from 2015 to 2021 and led them to two World Series appearances, including the 2017 title. That's why there was a great deal of surprise when Correa opted not to re-sign with the club.

Correa chose instead to sign with the Minnesota Twins for $105.3 million over three years. With the signing, Correa became the highest paid infielder in the game of baseball, earning approximately $35 million in each of the next three years for the Twins.

So far, Correa is thrilled with his decision to play in the Twin Cities and has resorted to expletives to describe his strong feelings about it.

"I f***ing love this team" Carlos Correa makes it clear he is invested in Twins club

Speaking to the media last week, Correa was asked how he feels about playing in Minneapolis and how he is getting on with his new teammates in the Twins clubhouse.

"We're having a lot of fun. I was telling them, I f**king love this team. I f**king love to be part of this culture. Everybody's a family. Everybody's together. ... It's pretty special, what we're building here." Carlos Correa is clearly enjoying this #MNTwins clubhouse:

Not mincing his words, Correa gave the Twins clubhouse a huge endorsement by rather graphically praising the chemistry he feels is present in the clubhouse and how he feels that his fellow players are looking out for him and have his back.

The Minnesota Twins currently have a record of 15-11 and are in first place in the American League Central. Fans are particularly excited about this after the Twins finished last place in the division last season with a record of 73-89.

#MNTwins

Carlos Correa is just showing us why he's the best defensive shortstop in baseball

As for Correa, the 27-year-old former Rookie of the Year has two home runs and 11 RBIs on the season. The Minnesota Twins have not won the World Series since 1991. Correa and his brethren will be looking to get their team back into the conversation.

