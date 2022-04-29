"I love the way I’m treated here. … I would love to have a long-term relationship here if that’s what you guys would like" - Carlos Correa eager for a committed relationship with the Minnesota Twins, is an extension in the cards?

Carlos Correa shocked the MLB world when he signed with the Minnesota Twins during the offseason, and while many expected him to play there for only one season, the chance of a long-term contract is in the cards. When Correa signed a three-year, $105.3 million contract that has a player opt-out option after the first year, many around the league expected him to leave Minnesota following the 2022 season for a team with championship aspirations.

However, things may have changed for the longtime Houston Astros star who says he is very happy with his new team. This comes as great news for the Minnesota Twins, who will be looking to lock down their shortstop with a long-term deal.

Ken Rosenthal of "The Athletic" reported the mindset of the shortstop who might not be looking for a new team in 2023.

Ken Rosenthal @Ken_Rosenthal Carlos Correa open to long-term deal with Twins, but his short-term focus is on finding his swing. Story: theathletic.com/3272096/2022/0… Carlos Correa open to long-term deal with Twins, but his short-term focus is on finding his swing. Story: theathletic.com/3272096/2022/0…

"Carlos Correa open to long-term deal with Twins, but his short-term focus is on finding his swing" - @ Ken Rosenthal

The Minnesota Twins are hopeful they have found the cornerstone player for their franchise.

Carlos Correa will have a plethora of options for his next contract

While Carlos Correa continues to make overtures that he may return to the Minnesota Twins, the statements he made could also be construed as a negotiating tactic. The more money the Twins offer him in an extension, the higher his value will be to other teams in the MLB. He can leverage the offer while negotiating in the offseason.

After trading Josh Donaldson to the New York Yankees, the Minnesota Twins were in desperate need of a franchise player who could excite the fans and sell some tickets. Carlos Correa was the perfect fit. While the risk of the two-time All-Star opting out after just one year exists, the hope of an extension remains.

Aaron Rupar spoke for what most Minnesota Twins fans are hoping for, despite the slow start to the 2022 season.

"Let’s get an extension done and keep him here" - @ Aaron Rupar

Carlos Correa will have a big decision to make at the end of the season, but the prospect of remaining with the Minnesota Twins is a viable option that very few predicted. The superstar shortstop has championship pedigree and is only 27 years old, putting him in the perfect position for another big money contract with the team of his choosing.

