“I feel like he’s going to kill the ball every time he swings” - Aaron Boone mesmerized by Juan Soto's raw power in training

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is in awe of new acquisition Juan Soto's incredible raw power at the plate. Soto, who was traded from the San Diego Padres to the Yankees in a blockbuster deal in November, has been putting on a show in spring training.

Aaron Boone spoke to reporters after Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers:

“I feel like he’s going to kill the ball every time he swings.

"The fact that he’s probably going to get on [base] at a ridiculously high clip regardless, to have another great hitter walking up there [behind him] hopefully serves us well.”

At just 25 years old, the Dominican outfielder is already one of the most feared sluggers in baseball. He's been making opposing pitchers look silly with his bat speed, strength, and swing.

Soto says he spent the offseason working on his swing mechanics and lower body strength. His goal was to come into 2024 taking his offensive game to new heights after a bit of a down year in 2023. So far, the early results are positive.

In 9 at-bats in Spring Training, Juan Soto has 6 hits, 5 runs, 3 home runs and 7 RBIs, batting at a .667 average. If Soto can keep this kind of form up, the sky is the limit for New York.

Aaron Boone confident of Yankees’ mentality in 2024

New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone underlined what the team's singular focus is for the 2024 season, which is winning the World Series. Boone spoke to reporters on Wednesday and said the Yankees are:

"Hell-bent on being a champion."

The Yankees fell far short of their title aspirations in 2023 and didn't make the playoffs after an 82-80 campaign. However, with key offseason additions like Juan Soto and an improved pitching staff, expectations are sky-high once again in the Bronx.

Boone touched on the disappointment of 2023:

"Last year was not anything anyone in this organization wants or demands or expects. I would say we have poured into that. From ownership, to the front office, to the coaches and staff, all the way to the players, that I do feel like we have prepared properly. We are ready to roll."

The ultra-confident Boone has huge aspirations in 2024 and anything short of a parade will be unacceptable.

