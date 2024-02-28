"I get asked more about our relationship" - Derek Jeter jokes about how media's focus on his bond with Alex Rodriguez obscures legend's married life

Coming from Bloomberg Originals, 'The Deal' is a new podcast series hosted by former Yankees star Alex Rodriguez and Bloomberg correspondent Jason Kelly. The podcast premiers on Feb. 29 and recently posted a teaser of what's to come on Instagram.

In the Instagram reel, glimpses of various celebrities and sports icons can be seen, including one of Derek Jeter. In one of the episodes, Jeter jokes about the media's obsession about his bond with Alex Rodriguez, overshadowing his married life in interviews.

"I get asked more about our relationship than I do, my wife and I. You know what I am saying."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Derek Jeter is married to former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Hannah Jeter since 2016.

More about The Deal with Alex Rodriguez and Jason Kelly

The one-of-a-kind podcast will invite several celebrities from different fields to talk about "investment philosophies, missed opportunities and more." The trailer was dropped on Feb. 23, while the first episode will be released on Feb. 29.

"The Deal" can be heard on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, Bloomberg Carplay, and other platforms. You may also access it on Bloomberg Television and on YouTube as Bloomberg Originals.

The synopsis of the podcast is as follows:

"The Deal, hosted by Alex Rodriguez and Jason Kelly, features intimate conversations with business titans, sports champions and game-changing entrepreneurs who reveal their investment philosophies, pivotal career moves and the ones that got away." [via Bloomberg].

Alex Rodriguez spoke about this podcast while announcing the new series on Instagram.

"I believe we are in a new era of deal-making. One that is centered around media disruption, M&A, and athlete ownership. Very excited to launch "The Deal" in early 2024, a new video podcast with @jasonkellynews and @bloomberg. We will talk to titans in business who have, and continue to, pave the way," A-Rod wrote in the caption.

Jason Kelly is a Bloomberg correspondent who has covered everything from sports to media to business.

As the viewers await this podcast, one could expect this to be insightful with lots to learn from the journeys of top icons.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.