"I gotta cut out this doubles stuff I guess" - New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge pokes fun at himself after near-miss from creating history twice in one game

Aaron Judge is the best player in baseball right now. Not only does he lead the MLB in home runs. He also leads the league in batting average, runs, total bases, OBP and RBIs.

It is safe to say that Aaron Judge is already making a case for himself to be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame one day. He is on track to win the Triple Crown for the first time since Miguel Cabrera did it with the Detroit Tigers in 2012.

On Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Judge launched his 60th home run into the stands at Yankee Stadium. The blast made him the first New York Yankees player to reach the milestone since Babe Ruth did so in 1927.

Judge now has his sights on the all-time single season home run record of 62, which was set by fellow Yankee Roger Maris in 1961.

Aaron Judge double on the first pitch of the game because of course

Fans packed Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night as they knew that Judge could possibly shatter this record any day. He wasted no time at all, smacking the first pitch of the game down the right field line for a double off of Pirates pitcher Jose Contreras.

Later, in the fifth inning, Judge came within a mere feet of his 61st home run. This time, he took Contreras deep to left field, though the ball died just short of the wall and bounced over for a ground-rule double.

Aaron Judge ground rule double drills the left field camera

Speaking to the media after the game, Judge jokingly apologized as he knew the fans were expecting to see him go yard.

The Yankees overcame the Pirates easily by a score of 14-2.

"I gotta cut out this doubles stuff"

Aaron Judge still expected to make history

If last night was any proof, it shows us that Judge is able to smack the ball around how he pleases, when he pleases. It has been a long time since any player has been able to make such a singlehanded difference.

It has been even longer since a player has led the league in virtually every statistic. What we are seeing from Aaron Judge is very special indeed and will likely persist from this man for years to come

