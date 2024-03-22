"I guess he really wanted out of Texas" - Derek Jeter jokes about Alex Rodriguez switching positions to join Yankees

Derek Jeter and Alex Rodriguez are famous figures among New York Yankees fans. In 2009, they helped the team win the World Series title. But what many might not know is that A-Rod joining the Yankees almost never happened, and it involved a surprising position switch.

The story goes back to 2004, when Alex Rodriguez was about to be traded since the Texas Rangers club was facing some financial problems. He was traded to the Red Sox but the deal couldn’t last more than a year.

Then came the offer from Brian Cashman, the general manager of the Yankees. Cashman said Rodriguez could join the Yankees only if he left his position at shortstop and moved to third base, to which he had agreed.

“Cashman at the MVP dinner said that if I was willing to move to third base maybe he will make something happen. Maybe I’ll play third base and two weeks later everything happened in just 10 days” said Alex Rodriguez in a recent interview.

In the same interview with the Bloomberg Originals, Derek Jeter revealed his surprise when he learned about the deal.

“I wasn’t a part of that deal," Jeter said. "Mr Steinbrenner called and said that we are signing Alex as a third baseman, which I never thought would happen.”

“I mean if you’re him, why would you switch positions? I guess he really wanted out of Texas. So he’s willing to play anywhere.” said Jeter in the Bloomberg Originals interview.

Jeter mentioned that after changing positions at the Yankees, Rodriguez never complained about it. He was determined and committed to playing third base.

Even though A-Rod had undeniable skill, it wasn't common practice in those days to change positions for a top player. The Yankees' willingness to do so, combined with Rodriguez's desire for a winning team and a big contract, made this a good trade.

Yankees player tested in final Spring game

Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes, who was announced as a starter for Opening Day, faced a tough test in his last spring training game.

He pitched against the Atlanta Braves starting lineup, known for its hitting power. Cortes played well at first but finished with three runs on six hits across 4.0 innings pitched.

“Coming in here, knowing I was going to face their ‘A’ lineup, it was kind of like a tune-up for Houston, I don’t think Houston is any different from them, in terms of firepower. So it was pretty good coming in here and facing those guys." said Cortes according to MLB.com

Despite the defeat, Cortes says he feels prepared for the season opener against the Houston Astros, another team with a strong offense.

