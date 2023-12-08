“I have high hopes for G” - Aaron Boone expects big push from Giancarlo Stanton in Yankees' bounce back season (Exclusive)

The New York Yankees answered back emphatically this week after missing the postseason in 2023 and nearly having their first losing season since 1992.

The Yankees made a splash Wednesday night just as the Baseball Winter Meetings were about to end in Nashville, Tenn. They acquired right fielder Juan Soto from the San Diego Padres in a seven-player trade that should bolster a lineup that finished 25th among the 30 MLB teams in runs scored last season.

That leaves the Yankees feeling they can make the playoffs in 2024 and be the real Bronx Bombers again.

That might not be the only bold move the New York Yankees make this offseason as they continue to seek their first World Series appearance since 2009. They also covet Japanese free agent pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who is expected to command a contract of at least $200 million.

However, manager Aaron Boone feels the Yankees' chances of returning to contention next season also hinge on better health for some of their star players.

“We live and breathe this 365 days a year,” Boone said. “Obviously, this season was a disappointing one for us, but any time you’re not the last team standing, whether we’re in a Championship Series or whether we win 82 games and don’t make the playoffs, it’s a tough pill to swallow. And you go and you’re uber focused on trying to improve and get better.”

Boone Believes in Stanton

Soto and Aaron Judge, who will shift from right field to center field, give the Yankees what agent Scott Boras calls "Gotham’s new Dynamic Duo.”

However, the Yankees also realize that they need production from more than those two stars. Designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton had a miserable 2023 season, hitting .191/.275/.420 and 24 home runs while being limited to 101 games because of a strained left hamstring.

Stanton is now 34 and it is fair to wonder if he can return to an All-Star level even though he was selected to the Midsummer Classic just a year ago. Injuries continue to take their tool as Stanton has played more than 110 games only once in the last four full seasons (excluding the pandemic-altered 2020 campaign).

Stanton also has four years and $110 million remaining on his 13-year, $325-million contract, making him all but untradeable.

Boone, though, still believes in Stanton. The manager expects a “focused” and “leaner” Stanton to have a bounce-back season in 2024.

“Being at this point in his career, I think being a little lighter is going to be something that serves him well and I think it’s something he knows and wants to do,” Boone said. “I’m really excited about Giancarlo. He and I had good conversations at the end of the year. I haven’t talked to him a lot this winter. I've texted with him and talked to him a couple of times. All I can tell you is he is getting after it. He's always a very focused person and player.

“I would say that's on overdrive to make sure he's in a really good spot heading into spring training. I think he’s consumed with making sure that he goes out there and has a Giancarlo-like season. I have high hopes for G."

Rizzo primed for return

The Yankees hope that first baseman Anthony Rizzo can return to form after feeling the effects of a concussion for most of last season.

Rizzo sustained the concussion in late May, but it was not diagnosed until early August. He wound up playing in 99 games and batting .244/.328/.378 with 12 home runs.

Only one of those homers came in Rizzo’s final 53 games before being shut down for the season on Aug. 2. Boone expects the 34-year-old to return to his regular form next year.

“Riz is doing great,” Boone said. “He was in New York pretty much all of October and even into November, coming into the stadium and working out. I would say by the end of the season, he was probably game-ready and ready to go. He’s in really good shape. He’s in the middle of normal winter of training and getting ready, and I know he is really excited.

“He is cleared and ready to roll. Now it’s about going out and proving it to himself.”

Bounce back needed from Rodon

Though the Yankees finished ninth in MLB in runs allowed last season, signing Yamamoto or acquiring another premium starter this winter would be a big boost.

However, the Yankees also need much more than what they got from left-hander Carlos Rodon in 2023. He had an awful first season in the Bronx after being signed to a six-year, $162-million contract in free agency last winter.

Rodon was limited to 14 starts and had a 3-8 record and 6.85 ERA. He spent time on the injured list with forearm and hamstring injuries.

The 30-year-old has been able to make 30 starts in a major league season only once during his nine-year career. However, Boone is hopeful Rodon can stay in the rotation consistently in 2024.

“He’s one of those guys that’s making sure that we take care of the winter with him and making sure that foundationally he’s in a great spot coming into spring training,” Boone said. “I think he is off to a really good start the first half of the winter here. Making sure that his workout regimen, his throwing program, and his buildup is all airtight.

“Obviously last year did not go the way he wanted or any of us wanted it to. Again, you never want that to happen. But at the same time, it can also be one of those sobering reminders of how difficult and challenging this game can be and how important obviously health is. But hopefully it's one of those things that just refocuses you that much more to make sure you're in a great position.”

