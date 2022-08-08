"I honestly think it’s time to rebuild" "Lifeless performance. Completely punchless" - Houston Astros fans are distraught after being shutout by the Cleveland Guardians

Despite being one of the best teams in the league, the Houston Astros have not looked nearly the same recently. In their past two games against the Cleveland Guardians, they have scored just one run. They just got shut out earlier today in a 1-0 loss to Cleveland.

This was a very quiet game from both teams, with the only run coming from a solo shot by Luke Maile in the fifth. Guardians pitcher Triston McKenzie earned the win on the mound for Cleveland. He threw eight shutout innnings, and closer Emmanuel Clase claimed the save in the ninth.

CoolJhags 🇯🇲🇺🇸 @HanchoJackHTX @astros It’s like we didn’t even try against McKenzie. SMH our offense gets so stagnant sometimes @astros It’s like we didn’t even try against McKenzie. SMH our offense gets so stagnant sometimes

The Astros looked dead at the plate this game. They had just two hits in the entire game, coming from Trey Mancini and Chas McCormick. The team struck out a whopping 10 times during the game and looked hopeless at the plate.

joehel Yusmah @JoehelYusmah2 @astros If i see this lineup again ima throw up @astros If i see this lineup again ima throw up

Matthew Borovay @BorovayMatthew @astros We I see Myers, Dubon, McCormick, and Maldonado, and Diaz in the starting lineup. It’s an automatic L when they are all playing @astros We I see Myers, Dubon, McCormick, and Maldonado, and Diaz in the starting lineup. It’s an automatic L when they are all playing

Nearly the same thing happened to Houston in the last game, except they put one run on the board. The Houston Astros have appeared lifeless these past two games, and now fans are starting to worry.

I love Trey Mancini @AstrosOptimism2

This team isn’t going to do anything in October. We haven’t gone deep in the playoffs in forever, why is this season different? @astros I honestly think it’s time to rebuild.This team isn’t going to do anything in October. We haven’t gone deep in the playoffs in forever, why is this season different? @astros I honestly think it’s time to rebuild.This team isn’t going to do anything in October. We haven’t gone deep in the playoffs in forever, why is this season different?

Astros fans are now second-guessing the moves the team made at the trade deadline. They are scared that not acquiring another starting pitcher might be their downfall later in the season.

Dsanch🎮 @txdanny @astros Astros out-pitched once again. They will regret not getting another starter @astros Astros out-pitched once again. They will regret not getting another starter

These past few weeks have been very strange for the Astros. They are playing great against good teams. However, they keep losing to mediocre teams.

Gomez's Helmet @CarGoHelmet



3-7 against teams that don’t



I really don’t understand understand it @astros Since the All Star Game, Astros are 8-1 against teams that currently qualify for the playoffs.3-7 against teams that don’tI really don’t understand understand it #LevelUp @astros Since the All Star Game, Astros are 8-1 against teams that currently qualify for the playoffs.3-7 against teams that don’t I really don’t understand understand it #LevelUp

Regardless, the Astros are still a very good team in the MLB, and will likely bounce back from these losses. They have been one of the best teams of the past decade, and this year seems no different.

The Houston Astros have been a great team this season

Houston Astros v Cleveland Guardians

The Astros currently have a record of 70-39, which is the third-best in the MLB this season. They are first in the American League West and hold a 12-game lead over the second-placed Seattle Mariners. It is safe to say that Houston is a lock for the playoffs this year. The question is, how far will they go?

The Astros are no strangers to the World Series, having won it back in 2017. They also made two more appearances in 2019 and 2021. It looks like they are in a good position to reach it again. However, things are going to have to go their way during the playoffs.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far