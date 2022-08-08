"I honestly think it’s time to rebuild" "Lifeless performance. Completely punchless" - Houston Astros fans are distraught after being shutout by the Cleveland Guardians

Despite being one of the best teams in the league, the Houston Astros have not looked nearly the same recently. In their past two games against the Cleveland Guardians, they have scored just one run. They just got shut out earlier today in a 1-0 loss to Cleveland.
This was a very quiet game from both teams, with the only run coming from a solo shot by Luke Maile in the fifth. Guardians pitcher Triston McKenzie earned the win on the mound for Cleveland. He threw eight shutout innnings, and closer Emmanuel Clase claimed the save in the ninth.
The Astros looked dead at the plate this game. They had just two hits in the entire game, coming from Trey Mancini and Chas McCormick. The team struck out a whopping 10 times during the game and looked hopeless at the plate.
Nearly the same thing happened to Houston in the last game, except they put one run on the board. The Houston Astros have appeared lifeless these past two games, and now fans are starting to worry.
Astros fans are now second-guessing the moves the team made at the trade deadline. They are scared that not acquiring another starting pitcher might be their downfall later in the season.
These past few weeks have been very strange for the Astros. They are playing great against good teams. However, they keep losing to mediocre teams.
Regardless, the Astros are still a very good team in the MLB, and will likely bounce back from these losses. They have been one of the best teams of the past decade, and this year seems no different.
The Houston Astros have been a great team this season
The Astros currently have a record of 70-39, which is the third-best in the MLB this season. They are first in the American League West and hold a 12-game lead over the second-placed Seattle Mariners. It is safe to say that Houston is a lock for the playoffs this year. The question is, how far will they go?
The Astros are no strangers to the World Series, having won it back in 2017. They also made two more appearances in 2019 and 2021. It looks like they are in a good position to reach it again. However, things are going to have to go their way during the playoffs.