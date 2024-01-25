“I was just freaking out the whole time” - When Kate Upton recounted the challenges of health magazine photoshoot after giving birth

American supermodel and actress Kate Upton has often mesmerized fans with her look and style on many occasions.

Once back in 2019, during her interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Upton shared the challenges she faced while coming back to the world of glamour just six months after giving birth to her and MLB star Justin Verlander's daughter Genevieve in the same year.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Upton, while talking about her comeback post-pregnancy, said she was really scared because she was still out of shape back then. The supermodel also said that an unflitered and un-retouched cover for her in those situations wasn't an easy thing.

"Oh it was so scary. And leading up, I was still breast feeding when I was doing this shoot. And I was just freaking out the whole time. But you know un-retouched is actually really hard for everybody on the set I noticed.

"The makeup artists and the hair stylist, everyone's like, "Oh my god, What are we going to do with the bruise on her knee? Who's going to cover it? The makeup's not covering it." Everthing is very stressfull. And doing it in the natural lighting adds that very real element."

The supermodel also added that this shoot was important for her from a different perspective as well. She said that in the era of social media where everything was photoshopped and edited, she wanted to do this 'un-retouched' photoshoot to show her actual self after childbirth.

"It was really important for me to do this because we are on Instagram all the time and we see people photoshopping everything. You're like 'When does this end.' And you know, when you are scrolling on Instagram, you constantly compare yourself with these other people.

"And for me, I wanted to take a step back and show a real moment of someone who is six months postpartum and is not being photoshopped. And be that real person and real influence on other people."

Kate Upton talks about priorities changing post motherhood

The American supermodel Kate Upton once opened up about how her priorities changed after becoming a mom. Upton is happily married to Astros star Justin Verlander. The couple stepped into parenthood when the model gave birth to their daughter Genevieve in 2018.

While talking about motherhood during an interview with Extra's Renee Bargh, Upton said:

"Your priorities really do shift because it’s all about the baby."

Even with Genevieve, Kate talked about making time to look after her fitness and take care of herself.

"I still find time to work out … I’ve been doing my Strong4Me workouts, which are 30-minute workouts that you can do at home. I do it right after I breastfeed, when she’s just going down for a nap and fit in a little me time too, because it’s important to stay strong and stay energized while being a mom."

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.